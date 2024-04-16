Apple's reign as the world's leading smartphone seller is over. The company's iPhone shipments plummeted 10% in the first quarter, leading to a market share drop.
Samsung beats iPhone to become the world's top-selling smartphone - See top 5
Apple, the maker of the iPhone, loses its smartphone crown to Samsung.
Here are the top-selling phones for the first quarter of 2024
According to the IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, here are the top phones, their revenue and market share.
1. Samsung: 60.1 million, or 20.8 percent
2. Apple: 50.1 million, or 17.3 percent
3. Xiaomi: 40.8 million, or 14.1 percent
4. Transsion: 28.5 million, or 14.1 percent
5. OPPO: 25.2 million, or 9.9 percent
What caused the decline in Apple’s sales?
1. Competition
Increased competition from Android manufacturers, particularly Samsung's successful launch of the Galaxy S24, took a bite out of Apple's market share. Samsung now holds 20.8%, compared to Apple's decline of 15.1%.
2. Shifting focus
Apple's decision to abandon its electric vehicle project and explore personal robot devices might be a sign of strategic changes, leaving smartphone production in flux.
3. Global market challenges
Trade restrictions in both China and the US pose hurdles for foreign phone makers. The Chinese government has banned Apple phones in some companies and agencies. Meanwhile, chinese brands like Huawei and Xiaomi continue to gain ground, with Xiaomi taking the third position globally.
Apple's 2023 success as the top phone maker seems like a distant memory. With the first quarter's significant decline, many analysts predict Android phones will become more popular in 2024. Apple needs to innovate fast to secure its future in the smartphone market.
