Samsung beats iPhone to become the world's top-selling smartphone - See top 5

Here are the top-selling phones for the first quarter of 2024

According to the IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, here are the top phones, their revenue and market share.

1. Samsung: 60.1 million, or 20.8 percent

2. Apple: 50.1 million, or 17.3 percent

3. Xiaomi: 40.8 million, or 14.1 percent

4. Transsion: 28.5 million, or 14.1 percent

5. OPPO: 25.2 million, or 9.9 percent

What caused the decline in Apple’s sales?

1. Competition

Increased competition from Android manufacturers, particularly Samsung's successful launch of the Galaxy S24, took a bite out of Apple's market share. Samsung now holds 20.8%, compared to Apple's decline of 15.1%.

2. Shifting focus

Apple's decision to abandon its electric vehicle project and explore personal robot devices might be a sign of strategic changes, leaving smartphone production in flux.

3. Global market challenges

Trade restrictions in both China and the US pose hurdles for foreign phone makers. The Chinese government has banned Apple phones in some companies and agencies. Meanwhile, chinese brands like Huawei and Xiaomi continue to gain ground, with Xiaomi taking the third position globally.