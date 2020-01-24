A new study has said that women who are at least 10 years older than their men are more likely to have a fulfilling and satisfying love relationship.

The study focused on 200 women in heterosexual relationships and most of the respondents admitted they were driven to stay committed to their partners.

Sex psychologist Doctor Justin Lehmiller said in such relationships women mostly have more power than their male lovers.

“Why were the older women happier with their relationships? I can’t say with certainty based on my data, but it may be because when the woman is older, it might shift the power dynamic toward greater equality,” the psychologist said.

Although it is not exactly clear from the study what in such relationships make them enjoyable, Dr Justin explained that when a woman assumes a dominant role in a relationship, parties are always happy.

“We know from a lot of research that greater equality in a relationship tends to make couples happier, so perhaps it’s the case that this arrangement is just more equitable,” he said.

Hazarding a guess as to why older women dating younger men are satisfied and happy, Doctor Justin said: “So maybe it is a feeling of empowerment that ultimately underlies older women’s greater feelings of satisfaction—and perhaps that empowerment allows women to get more of what they want, sexually and otherwise.

Well, there you have it. The choice is yours to make.