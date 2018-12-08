Pulse.ng logo
Why your relationship needs more maintenance sex

Maintenance Sex: What it means, and why your relationship needs more of it

Especially in this festive season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
When your girl's sex drive is higher than yours play Why your relationship needs more maintenance sex. (Shutterstock)

Being busy and involved with life somehow gets in the way of the sexual bond partners share, placing relationships in real danger of disconnection.

To ensure that your relationship does not suffer decline because of your busy lifestyle, becoming more intentional with your sex life becomes a little more important.

Enter, maintenance sex.

 “Maintenance sex is making sex a priority and just doing it even if you aren’t in ‘the mood’,” Kelley Kitley, a psychotherapist and licensed clinical social worker, told Elite Daily.

Early morning sex is good for your relationship play Don't let your busy schedule ruin the connection you share with your partner. (Shutterstock)

 

 “In long-term relationships, if couples wait too long until they are both ‘in the mood’ or ‘feeling sexy’ or ‘not tired’, they will never have sex,” described Kitley.

ALSO READ: What the regularity of sex says about your relationship

Against popular beliefs, scheduled sex is not always boring. It certainly does not have to be!

“You can get yourself in the mood by preparing beforehand,” Kitley explained.

“Take a shower, use clitoral stimulation to get yourself in the mood, sleep naked so it’s easy access,” she recommends.

4 types of women who deserve your loyalty for life play Better sex could be all your relationship needs to improve. And scheduling may just be the best way to get it. (Shutterstock)

 

For this concept to work at all, it goes without saying that both partners have to be intentional and super-involved in making things work.

“Ultimately, maintenance sex needs to be a choice by both people who are participating, not forced,” she reinforces.

Even though initially “maintenance sex” may feel like a buzz kill, it will inevitably bring you and your partner together and that could be just what you need to reset your sex life alight!

