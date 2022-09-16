RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Which of these 10 casual relationships have you been in?

Temi Iwalaiye

There are so many other casual relationships, it’s hard to keep track, so we thought we’d do that for you and help you define them.

Many young people favour casual relationships instead of actual relationships, the lack of commitments, flexibility and the freedom to explore makes casual relationships a thing. On the downside, it can lead to many hurt feelings.

There was a time when it was just dating or single and that was what you could use to describe a relationship but there so many undefined relationships these days;

When you are friends with someone and you both introduce sex into a relationship without anyone talking about a relationship, then it is friend with benefits.

A fling is something light. A short-lived, usually passionate romance that doesn't cumulate into a relationship.

This is sex with a stranger, it happens only once, you probably don’t have their number, and you won’t see them again.

This is when a fling gets serious. You both offer each other emotional support and it’s not about the sex alone anymore - without the commitment of course.

This is simply two people talking and seeing if they want to enter a relationship. It’s a pre-dating stage where the two people go on dates and try to get to know each other.

This is when you are having sex with someone you are not supposed to be having sex with. Your friends know this person is bad for you, you know they are bad for you but you still sneak to have sex with them.

This is when you have no idea what you guys are or what you are doing. You have sex, spend time at each other's places, and act like a couple but one or both of you do not want to be in a relationship so you are in a state of limbo.

Don’t be a fool with the buddy in it, a fuck buddy is someone you have around you solely for sex. The difference between a fuck buddy and friends with benefit is a FWB has an extended friendship before the sex and maybe even after, but a fucky buddy exists solely for sex.

A booty call is when someone calls you in the middle of the night and invites you over to have sex, this is usually someone with who you’ve had sex in the past and you can easily hit up at any time.

This is very similar to a one night stand, but in the Nigerian context money is usually involved.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

