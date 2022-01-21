What to do on Valentine's day

Couples all around the world have taken this day as an opportunity to especially show love to their significant other and love interests by exchanging gifts, sharing mushy texts, and also spending quality time with each other.

There are lots of things to do on Valentine's day that picking from the long list can get so confusing. Here is a list of some things you can do to celebrate this special day with your partner.

1. Go for a romantic dinner date

Make a reservation in a posh restaurant with a romantic setting, dress up and take your partner on a date. Eat while you enjoy the serene, calm environment, with soft music playing in the background, and just enjoy each other's presence.

2. Plan a romantic in-house dinner

Dress up in your finest, wear a light touch of make-up, then sit in your home and enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner while you take a trip down the memory lane. This will help strengthen the bond between you both and create an even stronger connection.

3. Go for a picnic

You can go on a picnic date at the beach or a park and explore the beauty of nature.

4. Watch a movie

Another romantic way to celebrate valentine's day is to go to the cinema and watch a movie. There are always lots of romantic movies in the cinema close to this period. You can cuddle up, make jokes, steal each other's popcorn and enjoy the movie with the whole cinematic experience, then go for a walk after.

5. Stay in and do nothing

Sometimes, times spent together doing nothing in particular actually mean so much to people. So you and your partner could just decide to stay at home and just enjoy each other's presence on Valentine's day.