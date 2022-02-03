The hidden advantages of long distance relationships

Now, people always say it’s difficult to overcome the turmoils of a long distance relationship, and they have good reasons for saying so. However, what they fail to understand is that long distance relationships can foster a deep emotional connection between both partners. I'll explain.

Reasons distance builds a stronger bond

For a long distance relationship (LDR) to work, both sides must maintain frequent communication. They have to communicate with each other on a daily basis and it could be through video calls, phone calls, text messages, etc.

Now, can you guess what happens when you're always talking with someone everyday? Yea, that's right, you will form an emotional bond with that person. So much so that when you haven't heard their voice in a day, you start to miss them.

This is one advantage of LDRs, that deep emotional connection.

Additionally, Seeing your partner on a weekly or daily basis may lead to a lack of appreciation for their presence. You may become bored or even tired of their presence. This is less likely to happen in a LDR.

Long-distance couples tend to value their partners' presence more. Why? Because absence makes the heart grow fonder. Rather than getting tired or bored of each other, long-distance lovers anticipate seeing each other.

Also (we can debate this), long-distance couples have better sex. Hold on, before you come for me, just hear me out. Being apart from each other heightens the sexual tension. Every fibre of your being is anticipating the arrival of your partner. This increases the intensity, thrill and ultimately the pleasure of sex.

In summary, long-distance couples = mind blowing orgasms.

Finally, the individuality and social life of long-distance lovers are enhanced. This is because the distance allows both partners to focus on their goals, meet new people and experience new activities. And so when they see each other again, they have a truckload of new experiences to share. Sounds like fun right?