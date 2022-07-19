Star signs: How to love an Aquarius

This sign sometimes defies classification, they are intelligent, quirky and creative, even though they may sometimes appear aloof and cold.

Aquarius are more compatible with the Leos who wear their heart on their sleeve and are incredibly affectionate. They are least attracted to Cancer who are a bit controlling. They are also compatible with Sagittarius and Aries.

How to love an Aquarius woman

Don’t try to control her

There are few things an Aquarius woman hates more than being controlled. If you are a domineering man, then you are no good for her.

Support her

When it comes to romantic relationships, Aquarius women love their men to be there for them and support them.

When she has self-doubts or feels insecure, reassure her. When she has knotty issues she needs to solve, offer your help and assistance.

Be romantic

You have to consistently woo an Aquarius woman or she would get bored.

Surprise her with thoughtful gifts and let her know you are thinking about her. Also, you have to be exciting sexually.

Be prepared for a little erratic behaviour

Aquarius women can seem to have different personalities, she might like something today and hate it tomorrow, be prepared for this.

How to love an Aquarius man?

Be adventurous and fun

You don’t want to come off as a boring person. When planning dates, choose exciting activities like bungee jumping, hiking, games and so on.

Be intelligent and interesting

Most Aquarius are sapiosexual. They want to be with someone who they can engage intelligently with, someone who is well-read and interesting.

Give him space when he needs it

Aquarius men can get a little moody and may seem aloof. Don’t worry, there is nothing wrong with him, he will come around. In the meantime, just give him space.

Be a freak in the sheets

Aquarius men are very sexual beings and are down for almost anything sexually. Sex toys, role play, they are down for all of that.