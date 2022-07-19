RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Star signs: How to love an Aquarius

How do you love an Aquarius man or woman?

Aquarius is a water sign and the 11th Zodiac sign symbolizing those born between January 20 to February 18.

This sign sometimes defies classification, they are intelligent, quirky and creative, even though they may sometimes appear aloof and cold.

Aquarius are more compatible with the Leos who wear their heart on their sleeve and are incredibly affectionate. They are least attracted to Cancer who are a bit controlling. They are also compatible with Sagittarius and Aries.

There are few things an Aquarius woman hates more than being controlled. If you are a domineering man, then you are no good for her.

When it comes to romantic relationships, Aquarius women love their men to be there for them and support them.

When she has self-doubts or feels insecure, reassure her. When she has knotty issues she needs to solve, offer your help and assistance.

You have to consistently woo an Aquarius woman or she would get bored.

Surprise her with thoughtful gifts and let her know you are thinking about her. Also, you have to be exciting sexually.

Aquarius women can seem to have different personalities, she might like something today and hate it tomorrow, be prepared for this.

You don’t want to come off as a boring person. When planning dates, choose exciting activities like bungee jumping, hiking, games and so on.

Most Aquarius are sapiosexual. They want to be with someone who they can engage intelligently with, someone who is well-read and interesting.

Aquarius men can get a little moody and may seem aloof. Don’t worry, there is nothing wrong with him, he will come around. In the meantime, just give him space.

Aquarius men are very sexual beings and are down for almost anything sexually. Sex toys, role play, they are down for all of that.

Star signs is a 12-part series.

Temi Iwalaiye

