Dear Bukky,

I was engaged to this lady and unfortunately I later found out she was cheating on me. She also drinks alcohol and she can't seem to understand that is a deal breaker for e.

I have advised her to seek therapy so that she could move on and she refuses. I'm doing just fine without her and I feel that getting back with her would be the biggest mistake of my life. How could I help her to move forward without us getting back together?

_________

Dear reader,

Do your best to let her know, in a manner that is not vague, why you are no longer interested in being with her.

Let her know that you do not tolerate cheating and that drinking is a red flag for you, and when this is done, let her know that she needs therapy and needs to stop drinking.

But, really, that is where all of that should stop. You cannot stick out your neck beyond this. It is not your responsibility to watch out for how she lives her life. An adult should have the good reason to make right decision for themselves, and live their lives in manners they think best.

So advise, and move on. Don’t try to impose and don’t try to hang around too much. Stay cordial, but make no promises and distance yourself as reasonably as possible.

_______________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!