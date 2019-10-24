Travelling for a wedding as a guest will require you to spend some amount of money which will dig deep into your bank account.

When you get an invite to a wedding that requires you to travel, the first thing that probably comes to your mind is what you need to put in place for your plans to work out smoothly. One thing you can't escape is spending your money.

You need money to get your outfit, transportation, accommodation and the cash you would like to spray. If you're not careful, you can exhaust all your money without realizing it. But, if you follow the tips provided in this article, you'll be able to fulfill all your commitment and still save enough money.

Follow these tips to save you from eating deep into your account at the wedding.

1. Pack everything you need

Pack everything you need to save money on buying things you have [Credit: Pond5] Pond5

Packing everything you need will save you lots of money. You don't get to spend on things you actually have in your house. We suggest you create a list for all things you'll need and pack according to the content of that list. From your outfits to makeup and toiletries, do not leave anything behind. If you have to forget anything, do not forget your charger.

ALSO READ: 5 things to remove from your wedding budget in 2020

2. Explore your transport options before deciding

Early bird prices on flights and bus tickets will help you to save money. You shouldn't wait until the week of the wedding to book your flights. If you’ choose to drive, find other guests who are willing to share the price of the fuel and other expenses with you, or travel with people who have their own cars so you can chip in. Road trip can be fun too.

3. Save on accommodation

sharing accommodation with friends will save you a lot [Credit: Ryan Smith Photography] Ryan Smith Photography

Sharing your hotel accommodation with family and friends is also another great way of saving money on your trip.

4. Use free apps to communicate

To save money, you need to avoid roaming your phone if you have to travel outside the country for the wedding. You can use the free calls available on apps like WhatsApp to communicate.

5. Attend just the wedding

The couple might have planned bridal shower or party, cocktail and other events around the wedding, you don't have to attend them all. Instead of attending all the events, which would make you spend more, you can just attend the wedding.