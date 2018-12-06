Pulse.ng logo
How can I be sure of what I really want in a relationship?

I feel like I am being strung along in my relationship.

  • Published:
Ladies, are you giving just sex to your boo on Valentine’s day? play How can I be sure of what I really want in a relationship? (Shutterstock)

Dear Bukky,

I've been in a long distant relationship for a year plus now, we've seen only once and we talk when we can... but over time I've stopped feeling the relationship.

This is partly because it seems I'm just being strung along and each time I ask for his plan for us or for himself he doesn't know or just wants me to be patient.

I have other options and recently I've decided to go for a new relationship. However for starters I am keeping it strictly physical with no strings attached. I want to see if it grows into something more or if it’s something I want to pull out from... so we could say it’s FWB kinda relationship.

A part of me also feels that I should go for something more serious... but I've not clearly ended it with the previous guy... Please give some advice.
___________

Dear reader,

I think the first thing you should do is cut off the first relationship. Everything you do without officially ending the previous relationship will be unfair to that guy and really wrong.

The relationship you have with him is less than ideal anyway, so ending it should not be difficult.

Having said that I think you should make up your mind, figure out what you want before entering into another relationship. Be sure it's a friend with benefit thing you want, or if it is something more serious. You really can’t be going around with this indecision and expect to find the kind of happiness you deserve. Make up your mind and then be intentional about getting it.

Make up your mind or else you will keep finding yourself in situations you do not like.
__________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

