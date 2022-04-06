RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Guys, here are 3 questions you should never ask a woman during s*x

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Communicating during s*x is great, so far you are not asking these three questions.

Guys, here are 3 questions you should never ask a woman during s*x
Guys, here are 3 questions you should never ask a woman during s*x

Communication has been well established as the bedrock of successful marriages and relationships.

Recommended articles

Couples are rightly advised to be comfortable with each other to the point of being able to talk about everything, anywhere at at any time.

However, this rule only has a slight modification and it is that during sex, your ability to communicate needs to be tempered just a little bit so as to not kill the mood. So you actually can speak, but not about everything.

And as a matter of rules many women would rather not hear any of the three questions listed below:

It's been said that women don't like it when men ask this particular question during sex.

According to Uwanma Odefa, a relationships and sex vlogger, instead of preoccupying yourself with this thought, "just keep doing what you are doing and when [your woman] gets 'there', you will know."

On the other hand, she says, men could actually be pardoned for asking this because most women are yet to develop the confidence act of actually discussing what they like with their partners, and without this, men can't really be blamed for wanting to know if they are getting things right or not.

Being free enough to talk about sex with a partner is cool and that is the extent of intimacy all partners should aspire to. [Credit Madamenoire]
Being free enough to talk about sex with a partner is cool and that is the extent of intimacy all partners should aspire to. [Credit Madamenoire] Some women can't initiate sex to save their lives. [Credit Madamenoire] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Questions women should never ask men during sex

"I get the whole BDSM angle to the question but if I'm [being shagged] by someone and he asks 'who's your daddy?' the first thought that comes to my mind is my father, and that's not who I want to be talking about when having sex," she adds.

While it's cool to be open with a partner. it is also wise to find a right balance to it. [iStock]
While it's cool to be open with a partner. it is also wise to find a right balance to it. [iStock] ece-auto-gen

"Is my size what you are used to?"

"Do you think I'm big enough?"

Women are turned off by questions of this nature and would rather have you stay off the subject during sex so as not to dampen the mood.

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why some women miss their period

Why some women miss their period

5 reasons your breasts itch

5 reasons your breasts itch

Is the Queen of Sheba (Bilikisu Sungbo) buried in Ijebu?

Is the Queen of Sheba (Bilikisu Sungbo) buried in Ijebu?

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Guys, here are 3 questions you should never ask a woman during s*x

Guys, here are 3 questions you should never ask a woman during s*x

Early morning erection? Here's why every man must have it

Early morning erection? Here's why every man must have it

S*x Education: 3 things to know about the safest period to have unprotected s*x

S*x Education: 3 things to know about the safest period to have unprotected s*x

Top 10 fashionable females to grace the Big Brother Naija show so far

Top 10 fashionable females to grace the Big Brother Naija show so far

4 shocking factors that might be affecting your eyesight

4 shocking factors that might be affecting your eyesight

Trending

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

African Couple Cooking

5 common reasons men lose interest in relationships

5 common reasons why men get tired of dating you [Credit: xoNecole]

What's the difference between having s*x and making love?

What's the difference between having s*x and making love? (NewsLocker)

The 3 P’s every man should possess in a relationship

Man in kitchen(VideoBlocks)