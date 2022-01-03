Great questions to ask on a first date

If you don't date regularly, a first date can feel like an interview because you'll be conscious of what questions to ask, how to respond to your date's questions, engage with the person, and carry yourself. Below are some pointers on how to react on a first date and great questions to ask.

Be a good listener

Whether you are on a date or not, a good conversation is about listening to another person. Listening attentively is not waiting for your turn to speak or keeping their questions in your mind; it is understanding what you hear and providing a suitable answer or suggestion. When you are present in the conversation, you don't need a list of questions to ask; you'll go with the flow.

Dig deep

Asking your date about their favorite food or color is good, but you should go beyond that. Try to ask questions about your date's values and fears but keep it humorous. Ask questions that tell you what your date does with their time, their adventures, family, and passions.

These areas define a person and tell you more about your date than you can imagine. If your conversation with your date goes well, by the end of the night, you'll know if you want to see them again.

Below are some questions you can ask on your first date;

1. What do you want in a relationship, or what is your definition of an ideal relationship?

2. Are you an animal person?

3. What is your biggest regret so far in life?

4. Are you close to your family?

5. What is the most adventurous thing you've done?

6. Where is your dream travel destination?

7. What do you want to do or try that you haven't done yet?

8. What are you most passionate about?

9. How do you spend your free time?

10. What are your thoughts on religion?