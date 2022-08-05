Dating in Lagos: 7 types of people you'll definitely meet 

There is a running joke that a Christian cannot find a life partner in Lagos, just because of how muddy the dating pool is.

The most populated city in Nigeria is home to a diverse group of young people who either migrated or were born in Lagos.

Everyone complains about the dating scene in whatever city they live in, and it is the same for people who live in Lagos.

1. The ‘it’s complicated’ married man

There is no justification for you if he drives a Toyota Sienna. You should already know he is married.

You are most likely to meet a married man who has a long compelling story about why he is still in the dating pool.

Pulse Nigeria

If you are unfortunate, you may find out after going on several dates. A quick way to avoid this is to immediately check him out on social media, especially Facebook.

Once you find out he is married, block him immediately because he is persistent and will profess love from morning to night if you let him.

Remember that he could tell you that he and his wife are feuding at home or that they are about to divorce but don't be shocked if he still occasionally continues to post pictures of his wife online with adoring captions and messages.

2. The social media influencer

This woman has a large social media following, but her online persona doesn't reflect who she is in real life. She probably still lives with her parents and spends a lot more money than she makes.

Pulse Live Kenya

If you want to date a social media influencer, sliding into her direct messages might not be the best strategy.

If you do this, make sure your profile is intriguing and come up with an interesting conversational starter.

Additionally, be prepared to have all aspects of your relationship in the open if something goes wrong.

When you go on dates with her, you should always be her standby photographer and videographer and be ready to take lots of couple-related photos and videos.

3. The upcoming artist

Lagos is also filled with people with big dreams. The upcoming artist is usually a handsome alte-looking fellow with a lot of tattoos. He makes passably enjoyable music.

He is usually inviting you to his different shows, asking you to buy tickets and stream his music.

The upcoming artist is usually an excellent lover and gets a lot of female attention.

Be careful when he says he wants to stay at your place for a while, and he might end up living with you for months.

Don't expect him to be a faithful lover too.

4. The wealthy woman with a dull marriage

In Lagos, a lot of wealthy ladies don't mind having affairs with younger guys.

They enjoy it when young men are doting and are quick to complain about their husbands being unsupportive.

Be prepared if she offers you her phone so you can talk to her kids, brings them around, or even asks you to her house when her husband is home.

5. The slay queen

Another person you can run into while looking for love in Lagos is the slay queen. Her complexion sparkles, she wears expensive clothes, and always has the newest iPhone and AirPods.

Pulse Nigeria

This woman is stunning beyond belief. She most likely drives a Range Rover or Benz and lives in a serviced apartment in Lekki or Ikoyi.

She might not be your type if you continue to jump Danfo buses. Get your money together if you want to be with a slay queen.

6. The Tech Bro

He asks a lot of women out!

The Tech Bro usually owns a startup or works in one. He dresses very nerdily, but he is smart and has this geeky charm. He usually lives in Surulere or Yaba.

Because he earns a lot of money, he is confident when he asks women out though his lines are weak. Most times, he is looking for sexual relations and not a relationship. It’s also hard for him to be faithful in a relationship.

7. The party animal

From South socials on Friday to Ilashe beach Saturday, this babe is always outside on weekends. Some nights she moves from South to Quilox to Silver fox. Her Snapchat is always updating everyone on her nightly adventures.

She isn’t ready for a relationship but if you insist you must date her then be prepared for whatever comes.