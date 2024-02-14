Send this message to your lover and they’ll fall deeper in love with you
It’s the season of love, and what better way to spark romance than to send them a cute text message?
Of course, a text message is not enough; send them thoughtful and meaningful gifts for that perfect effect:
Here are five text message templates for your lover or crush:
- Whenever I see you or hear your voice, I feel goosebumps all over my body. Seeing you and hearing your voice for the rest of my life will be a privilege I will never take for granted. You mean so much to me—more than words can convey.
- On the hardest of days, when I feel overwhelmed and stressed, I just go through your pictures on my phone, and I instantly feel better. You are the sun of my life—that one thing that shines the light on everything and makes everything okay. Thank you for being in my life.
- Whenever you are around me, I just want to crawl up into your skin and become one with you. I love your smell, I love your smile, and I love how you talk and laugh. Every moment I’m away from you feels like a part of me is missing. I love you so much.
- You light up my entire world and fill my brain with thoughts of you. I can’t stop thinking about you. What have you done to me? I never want the feeling to end, and I never want to stop thinking about you. I love how you’ve colonised me with your sweetness and kindness. You are everything to me.
- Do you remember the first time we first saw each other? I do because, from that first time, I knew I had met the person I would never let go of. You support me and my dreams; you take care of me. Having you is like having a cheerleader. I don’t know what I did to deserve someone like you, but I’ll spend my life making you feel like a king or queen.
