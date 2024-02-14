ADVERTISEMENT
Send this message to your lover and they’ll fall deeper in love with you

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s the season of love, and what better way to spark romance than to send them a cute text message?

Best Valentine's Day text messages
Of course, a text message is not enough; send them thoughtful and meaningful gifts for that perfect effect:

  1. Whenever I see you or hear your voice, I feel goosebumps all over my body. Seeing you and hearing your voice for the rest of my life will be a privilege I will never take for granted. You mean so much to me—more than words can convey.
  2. On the hardest of days, when I feel overwhelmed and stressed, I just go through your pictures on my phone, and I instantly feel better. You are the sun of my life—that one thing that shines the light on everything and makes everything okay. Thank you for being in my life.
  3. Whenever you are around me, I just want to crawl up into your skin and become one with you. I love your smell, I love your smile, and I love how you talk and laugh. Every moment I’m away from you feels like a part of me is missing. I love you so much.
  4. You light up my entire world and fill my brain with thoughts of you. I can’t stop thinking about you. What have you done to me? I never want the feeling to end, and I never want to stop thinking about you. I love how you’ve colonised me with your sweetness and kindness. You are everything to me.
  5. Do you remember the first time we first saw each other? I do because, from that first time, I knew I had met the person I would never let go of. You support me and my dreams; you take care of me. Having you is like having a cheerleader. I don’t know what I did to deserve someone like you, but I’ll spend my life making you feel like a king or queen.
