Dating in Lagos: 6 Lagosians share why they didn't ask for a 2nd date

Many people choose not to go on a second date because of what happens during the first.

Some reasons are petty, but others are important.

Here are why a second date was never in the works for these people:

David said he couldn’t go on a second date with a young lady because, "She kept taking Snapchat videos and wanted to go to the toilet to take mirror selfies."

Sandra also didn't want to go on a second date because, "I didn’t like his perfume." As petty as that might sound, she also did admit she wasn't the least bit interested in him before the first date.

It was the food for Tope. He had bought his date so much food, including 'ice-cream that was worth N7,000', but she still wanted moi-moi too, and that put him off.

Dayo said his date had asked for money and he gave her. Then she kept asking for more. "She was also addicted to smoking."

For Bisi, "He asked for sex on the first date but couldn't afford the hotel of the restaurant we were at. He wanted us to find a cheaper hotel."

Daniel said he couldn't go on a second date because, "She doesn't like head."