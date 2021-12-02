RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Dating in Lagos: 6 Lagosians share why they didn't ask for a 2nd date

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Sometimes all you need is one date to figure out you never want to see someone again.

A second date after the first is not guaranteed [Arbitez]
A second date after the first is not guaranteed [Arbitez]

Lagos is a fast-paced city and the dating scene moves at the same breakneck speed.

Recommended articles

Many people choose not to go on a second date because of what happens during the first.

Some reasons are petty, but others are important.

Here are why a second date was never in the works for these people:

David said he couldn’t go on a second date with a young lady because, "She kept taking Snapchat videos and wanted to go to the toilet to take mirror selfies."

Sandra also didn't want to go on a second date because, "I didn’t like his perfume." As petty as that might sound, she also did admit she wasn't the least bit interested in him before the first date.

It was the food for Tope. He had bought his date so much food, including 'ice-cream that was worth N7,000', but she still wanted moi-moi too, and that put him off.

Dayo said his date had asked for money and he gave her. Then she kept asking for more. "She was also addicted to smoking."

For Bisi, "He asked for sex on the first date but couldn't afford the hotel of the restaurant we were at. He wanted us to find a cheaper hotel."

Daniel said he couldn't go on a second date because, "She doesn't like head."

You only get one chance to make a good first impression, and most people blow it on the first date.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What makes the Igbo apprenticeship system special?

What makes the Igbo apprenticeship system special?

5 natural body defects people are needlessly self-conscious about

5 natural body defects people are needlessly self-conscious about

Dating in Lagos: 6 Lagosians share why they didn't ask for a 2nd date

Dating in Lagos: 6 Lagosians share why they didn't ask for a 2nd date

How to have a Detty December as a single pringle

How to have a Detty December as a single pringle

Can you cheat on someone you Love?

Can you cheat on someone you Love?

Causes and treatment of pubic odor

Causes and treatment of pubic odor

How to make your highly beneficial Carrot Oil at home

How to make your highly beneficial Carrot Oil at home

4 Miracle masks for black hair

4 Miracle masks for black hair

15 questions you must ask your girlfriend before proposing

15 questions you must ask your girlfriend before proposing