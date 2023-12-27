ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Marriages last longer when couples practice these 5 things together

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Finding the right partner and getting married might seem difficult but staying married to your partner is even more challenging.

Marriages last longer when couples practice these 5 things together
Marriages last longer when couples practice these 5 things together

Embarking on the journey of marriage is a profound decision that requires careful consideration and commitment.

Recommended articles

While finding the right partner is a crucial step, maintaining a long-lasting and fulfilling marriage is an ongoing process that demands dedication and effort.

Here, we delve into the five essential ingredients that contribute to the resilience and longevity of a marriage.

Patience:

ADVERTISEMENT

Patience is a virtue that becomes even more valuable in the context of marriage. Every individual is unique, with distinct strengths and weaknesses.

In a long-lasting marriage, it is essential to exercise patience, allowing both partners the time and space to grow and evolve. Patience enables couples to navigate challenges without succumbing to impulsive reactions.

It fosters an environment where open communication and understanding can thrive, laying the foundation for a resilient union.

Forgiveness:

Forgiveness is a powerful force that can mend the rifts that inevitably arise in any marriage. No one is perfect, and mistakes will occur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding onto grudges can poison the well of a relationship, leading to resentment and distance. A long-lasting marriage requires the ability to forgive, to let go of past grievances, and to move forward together.

Forgiveness is not a sign of weakness but rather a testament to the strength and resilience of the marital bond.

Understanding:

True understanding is born from empathy and active listening. In a marriage, partners must make a concerted effort to comprehend each other's perspectives, emotions, and needs.

By seeking to understand one another, couples can build a deep connection based on mutual respect and compassion. This understanding becomes a pillar of support during challenging times, allowing couples to weather storms together with a sense of unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compromise:

Marriage is a partnership, and like any partnership, compromise is key. Each partner brings their own set of values, preferences, and priorities into the marriage.

Finding common ground often involves compromise, where both individuals make adjustments to accommodate each other's needs.

A long-lasting marriage thrives on the ability to find solutions that honor both partners, fostering a sense of teamwork and collaboration.

Sometimes, you need to act a fool:

ADVERTISEMENT

Two captains cannot stay on one ship. Sometimes take a step back and let your partner lead. Being able to let loose, have fun, and even act a little foolish from time to time can inject joy and spontaneity into a relationship.

Sometimes gloss over your partner's flaws, and allow them to have their way. Enjoying your marriage comes with the realization that your partner isn’t perfect and that’s okay because you’re not perfect too.

A long-lasting marriage is a journey that requires intentional effort, understanding, and a commitment to growth.

Patience, forgiveness, understanding, compromise, and the ability to find joy in each other's company are the essential ingredients that contribute to the foundation of a resilient and enduring marital union.

By embracing these principles, couples can build a relationship that stands the test of time, weathering the inevitable challenges and celebrating the joys of a life shared.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Colgate unveils 'MyToothDoc': The AI dentist, Grants ₦1 million for research in Nigeria

Colgate unveils 'MyToothDoc': The AI dentist, Grants ₦1 million for research in Nigeria

Marriages last longer when couples practice these 5 things together

Marriages last longer when couples practice these 5 things together

Ivan the Terrible and his reign of terror in Russian history

Ivan the Terrible and his reign of terror in Russian history

Ladies, if you want your man to respect you, don’t do these 3 things

Ladies, if you want your man to respect you, don’t do these 3 things

7 ways to line your lips to create illusions

7 ways to line your lips to create illusions

5 ways to glow up for the holidays

5 ways to glow up for the holidays

When to give your child their first mobile phone & how to keep them safe

When to give your child their first mobile phone & how to keep them safe

It's time to write new year's resolutions — these 6 things must be on your list

It's time to write new year's resolutions — these 6 things must be on your list

MBN Fair 2023 takes Lagos by storm

MBN Fair 2023 takes Lagos by storm

DIY Recipes: Here's how to prepare Nigerian Black soup

DIY Recipes: Here's how to prepare Nigerian Black soup

Top 7 fashion trends of 2023

Top 7 fashion trends of 2023

The origin of Boxing Day and why it has nothing to do with fighting

The origin of Boxing Day and why it has nothing to do with fighting

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4 red flags in a girl

If she has these 4 qualities, reconsider settling down with her

4 signs you're her plan B (Source: Shutterstock)

4 signs you are just a second option to her

A ring on a finger

4 signs he just gave you a 'shut up' ring

Girl sitting on her desk while using her smartphone [Image: RDNE Stock Project]

When to give your child their first mobile phone & how to keep them safe