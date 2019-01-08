People want to meet the one who makes it easy to dissolve doubts and walk down the aisle to take the vow that ushers them into a world of marital bliss.

But does this desire actually translate to bliss in marriages? Of course not. Even for women who are believed to be more eager for marriages and marital bliss, marriage sometimes proves to a little difficult to navigate than expected.

In this first part of the popular complaints married people have about their spouses, we list five most common things that married men often complain about, things that women might need to note and make adjustments on:

1. Stirring trouble

According to relationships and wedding website, PairLife, some men feel as though their wives intentionally look for things to argue about. Things that are not as serious become blown wide open when they could have been overlooked or addressed at a better time.

2. Taking husbands down the priorities list

This one is a universally-recognized problem women always find themselves unable to rise above. Once kids get into the picture, they somehow find themselves pushing the man down the priorities list.

Some even have work added to the list of things that are more important than the husband. It is not intentional at all times, but a wife’s actions could make the husband feel unappreciated and not-so-special.

ALSO READ: Food deserves universal recognition as the 6th love language

3. Sex becomes a chore

Married men also find themselves grappling with this issue many times. Although this could be down to their own failures in the sack rather than the wife’s discretionary aversion to sex. Regardless if the woman says nothing, the man will not know that he is being turned down because the sex is trash and he needs to improve.

Until husbands know the real reason why they are being denied sex most of the time, they will think it is because the wife is just being a mean witch.

4. Lack of appreciation

Men also feel they do not get appreciated enough, according to MSN. Many men are sole providers for the family and when they somehow do not meet the needs at some time, the complaints about that failure gets aired. On the flipside, the good work they do most of the time gets waved over and just dismissed as ‘taking responsibility for one’s family.’

No man likes to feel this way.

5. No more efforts to look good

That men are married does not mean they no longer want their wives to look as hot as they used to.

Of course, it has to be said in the defense of women that it is a lot more difficult to juggle marriage, kids and a job.