With a population exceeding 211 million and an estimated 122.5 million internet users as of January 2023, Nigerians are constantly engaged online. But what websites do they frequent the most?
5 most visited websites in Nigeria - Xvideos, Bet9ja top the list
Here are the top five most visited websites in Nigeria.
Google stands as the undisputed leader, serving as the primary gateway to the internet for many Nigerians. Statista reports that between September 1st and November 30th, 2023, Google.com recorded close to 421 million total visits.
The most visited websites in Nigeria
1. Bet 9ja
Bet9ja, a popular betting platform is the most popular website in Nigeria. This reflects the pervasive influence of betting culture in Nigeria. In March 2024, Ahrefs recorded approximately 16 million visits to the site, while SimilarWeb reported around 57.6 million visitors in 2020. Though the question is how many of the visits are misdirected links,.
YouTube
YouTube is loved by movie producers and content creators in Nigeria for good reason. It garners significant traffic from Nigerians. Statista reveals that from September to November 2023, YouTube received 97 million visits. Ahrefs data from March 2023 indicates 16 million visits to the platform.
XVideos
XVideos, a free adult porn site, attracts a considerable audience in Nigeria. Between September 1st and November 30th, 2023, XVideos recorded 73.6 million visits.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia is a global knowledge resource. It is the fifth-most popular website in the world. It also enjoys popularity among Nigerians. In March 2024, the site saw a surge in visits, totaling 7.8 million.
While WhatsApp might be expected to dominate, Facebook emerges as the most utilized social media platform in Nigeria. Meta's advertising data from 2023 indicates that Facebook boasted 21.75 million users in Nigeria early that year. It was one of the most visited websites in March 2024, according to Ahrefs, with 7.8 million visits.
