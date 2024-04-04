5 most visited websites in Nigeria - Xvideos, Bet9ja top the list

Google stands as the undisputed leader, serving as the primary gateway to the internet for many Nigerians. Statista reports that between September 1st and November 30th, 2023, Google.com recorded close to 421 million total visits.

The most visited websites in Nigeria

1. Bet 9ja

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Bet9ja, a popular betting platform is the most popular website in Nigeria. This reflects the pervasive influence of betting culture in Nigeria. In March 2024, Ahrefs recorded approximately 16 million visits to the site, while SimilarWeb reported around 57.6 million visitors in 2020. Though the question is how many of the visits are misdirected links,.

YouTube

YouTube is loved by movie producers and content creators in Nigeria for good reason. It garners significant traffic from Nigerians. Statista reveals that from September to November 2023, YouTube received 97 million visits. Ahrefs data from March 2023 indicates 16 million visits to the platform.

XVideos

ADVERTISEMENT

XVideos, a free adult porn site, attracts a considerable audience in Nigeria. Between September 1st and November 30th, 2023, XVideos recorded 73.6 million visits.

Wikipedia

Pulse Nigeria

Wikipedia is a global knowledge resource. It is the fifth-most popular website in the world. It also enjoys popularity among Nigerians. In March 2024, the site saw a surge in visits, totaling 7.8 million.

Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT