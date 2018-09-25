Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

5 reasons you shouldn't lend money to family and friends

Financial Prudence 5 reasons you shouldn't lend money to family and friends

Money could put a strain on your relationship with family and friends, here are five reasons you shouldn't lend them your money.

  • Published:
5 effective ways to deal with financial challenges play

Investment moves you need to start making

(Debtfreeguy)

When family members and friends come to you to borrow money, as a good samaritan, you are expected to part with some money.

But sometimes, lending your money to friends and family members can result in an entirely unexpected situation.

If you think about situations like this, you might come to realize that lending your hard earned money to relatives could be a terrible mistake.

Here are five reasons it is advisable to never loan money to family and friends.

1. It might be difficult to ask for the money back

How to stop losing sleep over money worries play

Preventing yourself from overspending is one way to to stop worrying about your finances

(Pinterest)
 

If you lend money to a friend or family member you respect a lot, you might not want to ask for the money in order not to offend borrower.

Even if you are worried about the loan repayment, you'll most likely keep it to yourself because you don't want to upset your friend.

2.  It can make family gatherings awkward

Imagine being in a family meeting with a family member that owes you some money and you still can't, what an awkward moment that would be.

3. The borrower may ask for more

Try these tricks if you want to save more money play

Don't make financial choices you might regret

(Pulse)
 

Due to the blood relationship between you and the borrower, it will be pretty easy for him/her to come to you again when he or she needs more loan.

4. You might not get the money when you need it the most

Lending money to family members and friends could get you in a financial mess. When you want your money returned probably because you are broke, the friend or relative you lend the money is not willing to return it at that time.

5. You could lose your money and relationship

If you lend your money to friends or relative, you should beware that any attempt to get the money back could put a strain on your relationships with them especially if the borrower is taking the relationship for granted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Savings 5 sneaky ways to save money if you have a plan to buy a housebullet
2 Moneywise 5 ways to make money online as a studentbullet
3 Moneywise 25 legit ways to make money online as an undergraduatebullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Currency What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria
Money Management 5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems
Savings 5 popular clothing markets that help you save money in Lagos
Savings 5 sneaky ways to save money if you have a plan to buy a house
Trader Moni Here's what Twitter thinks about starting a business with FG N10,000 loan
Savings Here are things you'll probably go through if you don't save enough
Emergency Savings 5 reasons you need a fund for the rainy day
Moneywise 25 legit ways to make money online as an undergraduate

Money

5 reasons you should have an emergency fund
Emergency Savings 5 reasons you need a fund for the rainy day
How to stop losing sleep over money worries
Savings Here are things you'll probably go through if you don't save enough
What Twitter thinks about starting a business with FG N10,000 loan
Trader Moni Here's what Twitter thinks about starting a business with FG N10,000 loan
5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems
Money Management 5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems
X
Advertisement