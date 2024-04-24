ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Items & services you will pay twice the normal price for during the rainy season

Amos Robi

While some of these expenses can be mitigated with careful planning and high-quality purchases initially, others are simply part of dealing with a wet season

People walking in the rain
People walking in the rain

The rainy season brings with it the promise of cooler weather and lush landscapes.

Recommended articles

However, this season also presents unique challenges that can lead to unexpected expenses.

Preparing for the relentless downpours often involves not just one-time purchases but repeated investments in certain items and services.

Whether it's due to damage, loss, or inadequate initial preparations, you might find yourself having to pay for an item or service with twice the normal charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

While these is largely driven by the forces of supply and demand in business, it can be strenious and leave a dent in your wallet.

Here are some things you might find yourself paying for twice during the rainy season:

It's not uncommon to lose an umbrella or find that the one you just bought has broken due to strong winds or poor quality.

Similarly, raincoats can tear or prove ineffective against heavy rains. This might lead you to purchase replacements, adding unexpected expenses to your budget.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi residents during rain
Nairobi residents during rain Pulse Live Kenya

READ: JKUAT, Thika Superhighway, Mathare & other areas where floods have caused havoc

Whether it's for shoes, jackets, or even your home, you might find yourself buying waterproofing sprays or sealants more than once.

For open air businesses you are forced to purchase material to cover your products can be expensive.

ADVERTISEMENT

These products often need reapplication to maintain their effectiveness, especially during a particularly wet season.

For those in flood-prone areas, initial attempts at flood-proofing (like sandbags or minor repairs to leaks) may not hold up against severe weather.

This could result in paying for additional repairs or reinforcements partway through the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rain often drives pests such as insects and rodents into homes seeking shelter and warmth. You might pay for pest control early in the season, only to find that the problem persists or worsens, necessitating further treatment.

Getting rid of cockroaches(Jim's Pest Control Adelaide)
Getting rid of cockroaches(Jim's Pest Control Adelaide) Getting rid of cockroaches Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kilimani residents evacuated, KURA lists roads to avoid as floods wreak havoc in Nairobi

Gutters and drains can quickly become clogged with leaves and debris during stormy weather. Even if you’ve had them cleaned once, heavy rains can necessitate doing it again to prevent water damage and overflow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Driving in wet conditions can be tough on your vehicle. You might find yourself needing to replace windshield wipers, repair brakes, or fix other weather-related wear more frequently. Tires may also need replacing if they lose their grip in wet conditions.

Water damage to electronics can be a costly affair. Even with precautions, things like smartphones, laptops, or other portable devices can get wet, leading to repair or replacement costs.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Items & services you will pay twice the normal price for during the rainy season

Items & services you will pay twice the normal price for during the rainy season

Experience Moët Hennessy with some of the best drink Vendors in Nigeria

Experience Moët Hennessy with some of the best drink Vendors in Nigeria

What panic attacks are and how to deal with them

What panic attacks are and how to deal with them

Here are 4 reasons men and women communicate differently — these can cause problems

Here are 4 reasons men and women communicate differently — these can cause problems

More reasons Muslim women wear Hijab beyond religious observance

More reasons Muslim women wear Hijab beyond religious observance

10 most peaceful countries to live in

10 most peaceful countries to live in

Are you self-confident or are you a narcissist? Here are 5 ways to tell

Are you self-confident or are you a narcissist? Here are 5 ways to tell

What are the differences between Bipolar I and Bipolar II?

What are the differences between Bipolar I and Bipolar II?

Here’s how broccoli can help you reach your weight loss goals

Here’s how broccoli can help you reach your weight loss goals

Top 5 least visited countries in the world

Top 5 least visited countries in the world

Can coffee help your sex life? The truth about caffeine and erectile dysfunction

Can coffee help your sex life? The truth about caffeine and erectile dysfunction

Top 5 most expensive paintings ever sold

Top 5 most expensive paintings ever sold

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Millennial kids were in love with these snacks

Okin biscuits and 9 other snacks millennials loved as children

We should really make a more conscious effort to become more aware of such behaviours [iStock]

How parents, teachers can recognise when a child is being bullied

birthday celebration

It's illegal to publicly celebrate your birthday in this country

Can you really get 8 hours of sleep in 3? [TribuneOnline]

Sleep hacks: Can you really get 8 hours of sleep in 3?