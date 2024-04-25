10 ways to manage period bloating

Thankfully, there are ways to manage this pre-menstrual bloat and reclaim control over your comfort. Here are 10 helpful strategies to manage the bloat and feel your best during this time of the month.

What to eat and avoid

The foods you eat can cause bloating, especially during your period.

1. Salty foods

Sodium causes water retention, which can worsen bloating. Limit processed foods, restaurant meals, and salty snacks. Opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to keep your system balanced.

2. Eat fruits rich in potassium

Potassium helps counteract the effects of sodium by promoting healthy fluid balance. Load up on potassium-rich foods like bananas, leafy greens, avocados, and sweet potatoes.

3. Fiber is your friend

Fibre keeps your digestive system moving smoothly, which can help alleviate bloating. Take whole grains like brown rice and quinoa, along with fruits and vegetables with high fibre content, such as berries, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts.

4. Bloat triggers

Certain foods can trigger bloating in some people. These include vegetables (like cauliflower and cabbage), legumes (beans and lentils), and dairy products. Pay attention to your body's reaction to these foods and adjust your diet accordingly.

5. Hydration

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help flush out excess sodium and keep you feeling fuller, potentially reducing cravings for salty snacks. Aim for eight glasses of water daily, and adjust based on your activity level and climate.

Lifestyle tweaks for a bloat-free period

Here are some lifestyle changes to incorporate:

6. Mindful eating

Eating slowly allows your body to register feelings of fullness, preventing overeating, which can contribute to bloating. Savour each bite, put down your utensils between bites and chew thoroughly.

7. Exercise regularly

Physical activity helps reduce water retention. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.

Even a brisk walk can make a difference.

8. Avoid sugar

Refined sugars can cause inflammation and bloating. Limit sugary drinks, processed foods, and desserts. Opt for naturally sweet fruits or a small piece of dark chocolate if you need a sweet treat.

9. Manage stress

Stress can worsen bloating symptoms. Explore stress-reduction techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises. Find what helps you unwind and de-stress during your period.

10. Heat it up

Applying a warm compress or hot water bottle to your abdomen can relax muscles and ease bloating discomfort. Soak in a warm bath or use a heating pad on a low setting for additional relief.

If your period bloating is severe, persistent, or accompanied by other concerning symptoms, don't hesitate to talk to your doctor. They can help identify any underlying conditions and recommend personalised solutions for a more comfortable period.