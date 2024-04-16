DIY Recipes: Easy steps to making crunchy Nigerian buns

This snack is easy to make and requires simple ingredients that you might already have in your kitchen.

Here we’ll walk you through the steps to create perfect Nigerian buns, ensuring they turn out crunchy and delicious every time.

Ingredients

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/2 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon of baking powder

A pinch of salt

1/2 teaspoon of ground nutmeg (optional for flavour)

2 large eggs

1/2 cup of milk (you can substitute with water)

Melted butter or vegetable oil

Oil for frying (vegetable oil works best)

Equipment

Large mixing bowl

Whisk or fork

Deep frying pan or pot

Slotted spoon

Paper towels

Measuring cups and spoons

Preparation steps

1. Start by sifting the flour into a large bowl. Add the sugar, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg. Mix these together until well combined. It’s important to sift the flour to prevent lumps and ensure your buns are smooth.

2. In another separate bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, and melted butter until the mixture is smooth. This mixture will help bind the dry ingredients and add moisture, creating the soft interior of the buns.

3. Pour the wet mixture into the bowl with the dry ingredients. Using a wooden spoon or your clean hands, mix everything together until you form a thick, sticky dough. If the dough is too stiff, add a little more milk or water; if it's too runny, add a bit more flour. The consistency should be thick but still slightly sticky.

4. Heat the oil: Pour about 2 inches of oil into a deep frying pan or pot and heat it. You can test if the oil is ready by dropping a small piece of dough into it; if it sizzles and comes to the surface, the oil is hot enough.

5. Shape and fry the buns: Dampen your hands with water to prevent sticking and grab a small amount of dough, about the size of a golf ball. Roll it into a smooth ball and gently drop it into the hot oil. Do not overcrowd the pan; work in batches if necessary.

Fry the buns, turning them occasionally with a slotted spoon, until they are golden brown and crunchy on the outside. This should take about 3-4 minutes per batch.

6. Once the buns are fried, remove them from the oil using the slotted spoon and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil. Let them cool slightly before serving, as they will be very hot.

7. For an extra touch of sweetness, you can roll the warm buns in a bowl of sugar to coat them lightly. This step is optional but adds sweetness.

Serving suggestions

Nigerian buns are best enjoyed warm, with a cup of tea or a cold drink. They make a great snack for parties or a nice treat on a quiet evening.

Storage tips

If you have leftovers, store them in an airtight container at room temperature. They will stay fresh for up to 3 days. You can also reheat them in a microwave or oven to bring back their crunchiness.