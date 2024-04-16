ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

DIY Recipes: Easy steps to making crunchy Nigerian buns

Anna Ajayi

This recipe simplifies the process of making homemade Nigerian buns.

How to make buns [BellaNaija]
How to make buns [BellaNaija]

Buns are a popular snack in Nigeria, loved for their crunchy exterior and soft, sweet interior.

Recommended articles

This snack is easy to make and requires simple ingredients that you might already have in your kitchen.

Here we’ll walk you through the steps to create perfect Nigerian buns, ensuring they turn out crunchy and delicious every time.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • 2 cups of all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup of sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of baking powder
  • A pinch of salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon of ground nutmeg (optional for flavour)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup of milk (you can substitute with water)
  • Melted butter or vegetable oil
  • Oil for frying (vegetable oil works best)
  • Large mixing bowl
  • Whisk or fork
  • Deep frying pan or pot
  • Slotted spoon
  • Paper towels
  • Measuring cups and spoons

1. Start by sifting the flour into a large bowl. Add the sugar, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg. Mix these together until well combined. It’s important to sift the flour to prevent lumps and ensure your buns are smooth.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. In another separate bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, and melted butter until the mixture is smooth. This mixture will help bind the dry ingredients and add moisture, creating the soft interior of the buns.

How to make Nigerian buns [NogerianFoodTV]
How to make Nigerian buns [NogerianFoodTV] Pulse Nigeria

3. Pour the wet mixture into the bowl with the dry ingredients. Using a wooden spoon or your clean hands, mix everything together until you form a thick, sticky dough. If the dough is too stiff, add a little more milk or water; if it's too runny, add a bit more flour. The consistency should be thick but still slightly sticky.

4. Heat the oil: Pour about 2 inches of oil into a deep frying pan or pot and heat it. You can test if the oil is ready by dropping a small piece of dough into it; if it sizzles and comes to the surface, the oil is hot enough.

5. Shape and fry the buns: Dampen your hands with water to prevent sticking and grab a small amount of dough, about the size of a golf ball. Roll it into a smooth ball and gently drop it into the hot oil. Do not overcrowd the pan; work in batches if necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fry the buns [YouTube]
Fry the buns [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

Fry the buns, turning them occasionally with a slotted spoon, until they are golden brown and crunchy on the outside. This should take about 3-4 minutes per batch.

6. Once the buns are fried, remove them from the oil using the slotted spoon and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil. Let them cool slightly before serving, as they will be very hot.

7. For an extra touch of sweetness, you can roll the warm buns in a bowl of sugar to coat them lightly. This step is optional but adds sweetness.

Add a sprinkle of sugar to your buns for extra sweetness [ImmaculateBites]
Add a sprinkle of sugar to your buns for extra sweetness [ImmaculateBites] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian buns are best enjoyed warm, with a cup of tea or a cold drink. They make a great snack for parties or a nice treat on a quiet evening.

If you have leftovers, store them in an airtight container at room temperature. They will stay fresh for up to 3 days. You can also reheat them in a microwave or oven to bring back their crunchiness.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to make your woman trust you: 7 tips and quotes

How to make your woman trust you: 7 tips and quotes

Tems, Diana Ross, or Cher? Who wore the black sequined dress best?

Tems, Diana Ross, or Cher? Who wore the black sequined dress best?

Top 10 cities in the world that are great for walking — Lagos is not one of them

Top 10 cities in the world that are great for walking — Lagos is not one of them

The Night Swim ft Cirque Le Soir live in Lagos, presented by Breeze Beach club

The Night Swim ft Cirque Le Soir live in Lagos, presented by Breeze Beach club

DIY Recipes: Easy steps to making crunchy Nigerian buns

DIY Recipes: Easy steps to making crunchy Nigerian buns

Vanity upon vanity — see what Pablo Escobar's $10 million mansion looks like today

Vanity upon vanity — see what Pablo Escobar's $10 million mansion looks like today

What's the difference between bipolar disorder and ADHD?

What's the difference between bipolar disorder and ADHD?

Samsung beats iPhone to become the world's top-selling smartphone - See top 5

Samsung beats iPhone to become the world's top-selling smartphone - See top 5

How to respond when someone embarrasses you in public

How to respond when someone embarrasses you in public

The world's first beauty pageant for only AI women has begun - all the details

The world's first beauty pageant for only AI women has begun - all the details

How to confidently share your testimony in church

How to confidently share your testimony in church

Avoid doing these things the next time you are inside an elevator

Avoid doing these things the next time you are inside an elevator

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

Avoid these 3 common mistakes when cooking fried rice

Boat rides can be fun, but they can also be dangerous [TNT]

You should avoid boat rides for these 5 reasons

Performing CPR within the first six minutes of an incident can be the difference between life and death [Woman's Day]

How to save a life by doing CPR during an emergency

Graça Machel was born in 1945 [CGTN]

How 1 woman became first lady of 2 different countries — she married 2 presidents