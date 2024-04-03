5 herbs to help manage high blood pressure

Although medication is a common treatment, many people are turning to natural remedies and herbs to help manage their blood pressure levels.

Here, are five herbs known for their potential to aid in the control of high blood pressure.

1. Garlic

Pulse Nigeria

Garlic isn’t just for adding flavour to your favourite dishes; it's also praised for its health benefits, including blood pressure management. Studies suggest that garlic can help lower blood pressure by encouraging your blood vessels to relax and dilate, allowing blood to flow more freely. Adding garlic into your diet is simple – try adding it to sauces, soups, or even taking a daily garlic supplement.

2. Hibiscus

Pulse Nigeria

Drinking hibiscus tea is a step towards better heart health. Hibiscus contains antioxidants and compounds that can help lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Enjoying a cup of hibiscus tea daily can be a soothing, therapeutic way to contribute to your heart's well-being.

3. Lavender

Lavender is widely recognised for its calming and relaxing properties, but did you know it can also help manage blood pressure?

Pulse Nigeria

The scent of lavender essential oil has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety, which are significant contributors to high blood pressure. Adding a few drops of lavender oil to a diffuser or your bathwater can help create a peaceful environment conducive to stress relief and heart health.

4. Flaxseed

Pulse Nigeria

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseed is a powerful ally in the fight against high blood pressure. These fatty acids help reduce inflammation in the body, which is essential for maintaining healthy blood vessels and improving blood flow. Flaxseed can be easily incorporated into your diet by adding it to smoothies, yoghurts, or baked goods.

5. Basil

Pulse Nigeria

Basil is a herb with potential blood pressure-lowering effects. Basil contains eugenol, a compound thought to block certain substances that tighten blood vessels. By adding fresh basil leaves to your meals, you can enjoy a flavorful dish while also taking a step toward controlling your blood pressure.

A heart-healthy lifestyle

These herbs offer promising benefits, but you must know that managing high blood pressure requires maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, avoiding excessive salt intake, and managing stress.

Before adding any new herbs or supplements to your routine, it's always best to consult with a medical professional, especially if you're already on medication for high blood pressure.

Living with high blood pressure can be challenging, but these natural remedies may help you manage your condition more effectively.