High blood pressure is called the "silent killer" because it can lead to serious health issues like heart disease and stroke without showing any symptoms.
5 herbs to help manage high blood pressure
High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition that affects millions of people worldwide.
Although medication is a common treatment, many people are turning to natural remedies and herbs to help manage their blood pressure levels.
Here, are five herbs known for their potential to aid in the control of high blood pressure.
1. Garlic
Garlic isn’t just for adding flavour to your favourite dishes; it's also praised for its health benefits, including blood pressure management. Studies suggest that garlic can help lower blood pressure by encouraging your blood vessels to relax and dilate, allowing blood to flow more freely. Adding garlic into your diet is simple – try adding it to sauces, soups, or even taking a daily garlic supplement.
2. Hibiscus
Drinking hibiscus tea is a step towards better heart health. Hibiscus contains antioxidants and compounds that can help lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Enjoying a cup of hibiscus tea daily can be a soothing, therapeutic way to contribute to your heart's well-being.
3. Lavender
Lavender is widely recognised for its calming and relaxing properties, but did you know it can also help manage blood pressure?
The scent of lavender essential oil has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety, which are significant contributors to high blood pressure. Adding a few drops of lavender oil to a diffuser or your bathwater can help create a peaceful environment conducive to stress relief and heart health.
4. Flaxseed
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseed is a powerful ally in the fight against high blood pressure. These fatty acids help reduce inflammation in the body, which is essential for maintaining healthy blood vessels and improving blood flow. Flaxseed can be easily incorporated into your diet by adding it to smoothies, yoghurts, or baked goods.
5. Basil
Basil is a herb with potential blood pressure-lowering effects. Basil contains eugenol, a compound thought to block certain substances that tighten blood vessels. By adding fresh basil leaves to your meals, you can enjoy a flavorful dish while also taking a step toward controlling your blood pressure.
A heart-healthy lifestyle
These herbs offer promising benefits, but you must know that managing high blood pressure requires maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, avoiding excessive salt intake, and managing stress.
Before adding any new herbs or supplements to your routine, it's always best to consult with a medical professional, especially if you're already on medication for high blood pressure.
Living with high blood pressure can be challenging, but these natural remedies may help you manage your condition more effectively.
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
