Wakanow excites Nigerians with groundbreaking Roadshow, launches FCT Corporate Travel office

The roadshow covered 16 states, engaging thousands of travel enthusiasts and stakeholders creating a buzz of excitement throughout the country.

The roadshow, powered by the unique theme of "The Sweet Escape," shared the beauty of travel with customers in cities where Wakanow already has a strong presence and established its footprint in new cities. It coincided with the onset of summer, making it an ideal time for travelers to embark on their dream vacations.

The roadshow, which kicked off on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, made stops in major cities such as Kaduna, Asaba, Warri, Onitsha, Aba, Owerri and Enugu. Other cities are Ilorin, Benin, Port Harcourt, Akure, Ibadan, Osogbo, Abeokuta, Calabar and Uyo, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja while Lagos will host the grand finale on July 28, 2023. Each stop offered engaging activities, interactions, and enlightening sessions to attendees.

The Sensitization & Awareness Drive involved live sessions on top radio stations, where Wakanow experts shared insights about the roadshow, travel deals, holiday destinations, and Wakanow's range of services. Listeners learned about Wakanow Affiliates and corporate services, enhancing their understanding of the brand's offerings.

The roadshow's activation events provided a fun-filled atmosphere for attendees to experience Wakanow's wide array of services and benefits. Participants had the chance to win exciting prizes such as travel vouchers, visas, and sponsored trips to prime cities worldwide. Branded gift items were also distributed, creating lasting memories.

In addition to the roadshow, Wakanow Nigeria on Thursday, July 6 launched its regional corporate travel office in Abuja. Located at Tropic Galleria Mall in the Central Business District, this move reinforces Wakanow's commitment to providing quality travel services and making a positive impact on the Nigerian economy. The regional corporate travel office will cater to the travel needs of both the corporate and public sectors in the Federal Capital Territory and the Northern region, setting new standards for service excellence.

Adenike Macaulay, CEO of Wakanow Nigeria, expressed her excitement about the roadshow and the launch of the corporate travel centre, saying, "The Wakanow Express roadshow was a tremendous success, allowing us to connect with our customers on a personal level and while providing them with unbeatable travel experiences. We are proud to have shared the beauty of travel and showcased our brand across Nigeria. Furthermore, the launch of our regional corporate travel office in Abuja reinforces our commitment to growth and development in the travel and tourism industry. We are dedicated to creating social impacts through our business operations, and this milestone in Abuja allows us to better serve our customers while contributing to the overall Nigerian economy."

Shola Ipinmoroti, Vice President, Commercials at Wakanow Nigeria, added, "The Wakanow Express roadshow was an incredible journey, bringing the joy of travel to different states and creating awareness about our brand and services. We are delighted to have interacted with our customers, shared travel insights, and provided them with unforgettable moments. The roadshow exemplified our dedication to delivering the best travel deals and experiences to all Nigerians."

The Wakanow Express roadshow and the launch of the regional corporate travel office in Abuja demonstrate Wakanow Nigeria's commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and economic growth. With a strong presence across Nigeria, Wakanow continues to revolutionize the travel industry, offering a wide range of services, innovative technologies, and unbeatable travel deals.

About Wakanow Nigeria:

Wakanow is Nigeria’s leading online travel agency, providing a comprehensive range of travel services to meet the unique needs of travellers. From flight bookings to hotel reservations and vacation packages, Wakanow simplifies travel planning through cutting-edge technology and personalized experiences. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a focus on innovation, Wakanow continues to redefine the travel experience for millions of travellers. For more information, please visit www.wakanow.com.

Media contact:

Tobi Kolawole

Corporate Communications & Public Relations Manager

08062310914

kolawolet@wakanow.com

Note to Editors:

At Wakanow Nigeria, we are committed to our media partners and so our executives are available as resource persons for discussions on travel, tourism, business and other related subjects within and outside our industry.

