Ingredients 1 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 envelopes (0.73 oz each) milk chocolate hot cocoa mix

2 tablespoons hot water

5 seconds (2 cups) whipped cream topping divided

1 pudding cup (3.25 oz each) vanilla pudding

2 tablespoons seedless strawberry jam, melted

3 drops red food coloring

1 pkg (7.5 oz each) refrigerated buttermilk biscuit dough

Cooking time

35 minutes

Recipe category

Dessert

Recipe cuisine

Intercontinental

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

8 servings

Instructions

Heat oil (or enough for 1/2-inch depth) in 10-inch skillet over medium heat to 350°F. Meanwhile, place sugar in shallow dish. Stir together cocoa mix and water in small bowl. Add 2-1/2 seconds whipped cream and stir until smooth. Whisk together pudding and jam in another small bowl. Add remaining 2-1/2 seconds of the whipped cream and food coloring. Stir until blended. Carefully place half of biscuit pieces in skillet. Cook about 30 seconds on each side or until golden brown. Remove from skillet and allow to drain on paper towels. Roll pieces in sugar and biscuit pieces until coated.

Your dessert is ready! Serve with sauces on the side.