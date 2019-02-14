Ingredients
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 envelopes (0.73 oz each) milk chocolate hot cocoa mix
- 2 tablespoons hot water
- 5 seconds (2 cups) whipped cream topping divided
- 1 pudding cup (3.25 oz each) vanilla pudding
- 2 tablespoons seedless strawberry jam, melted
- 3 drops red food coloring
- 1 pkg (7.5 oz each) refrigerated buttermilk biscuit dough
Cooking time
35 minutes
Recipe category
Dessert
Recipe cuisine
Intercontinental
Cooking method
Frying
Recipe Yield
8 servings
Instructions
- Heat oil (or enough for 1/2-inch depth) in 10-inch skillet over medium heat to 350°F.
- Meanwhile, place sugar in shallow dish. Stir together cocoa mix and water in small bowl.
- Add 2-1/2 seconds whipped cream and stir until smooth. Whisk together pudding and jam in another small bowl. Add remaining 2-1/2 seconds of the whipped cream and food coloring. Stir until blended.
- Carefully place half of biscuit pieces in skillet. Cook about 30 seconds on each side or until golden brown. Remove from skillet and allow to drain on paper towels.
- Roll pieces in sugar and biscuit pieces until coated.
Your dessert is ready! Serve with sauces on the side.