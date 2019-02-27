Food might be one of the ways we experience culture when we travel but it can also end really badly.

The only thing worse than getting injured while on a trip, is getting sick during one. So, to avoid that, try these travel tips to avoid getting sick from food when you travel.

1. Read about what foods to expect

Do your research about cuisine before travelling to your destination so you can see what foods to avoid and which to look forward to.

2. Be wary of uncooked food

We can't tell you to stay away from food that is uncooked totally, but it is very advisable to be wary of how they are prepared and washed so you don't contract any thing. Asian food, for example, has a lot of uncooked food, which are actually delicacies, so eat only when you are confident in its preparation.

3 . Don't eat where locals eat

Eating where locals eat might be one of our tips for balling on a budget, but it does not guarantee that your trip will be without any... bathroom incidents. While you might to experience the local food, your stomach might not be prepared for the kind of intensity that is served.

4. Stay away from food you cannot peel

Most times, it's cleaner and more hygienic to eat produce that have an natural outer layer that can be peeled or packaged foods.

5. Don't hesitate to make custom orders

When you spot something appealing on the menu, get the waiter or attendant to tell you what ingredients are in the meal. If there's anything you're sure your stomach won't agree with, try to get the kitchen to exclude it from the meal/drink. This is easier done while fine-dining. If not, get something else.