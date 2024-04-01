ADVERTISEMENT
Meet 5 of the most educated people in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

These people really love going to school and academic validation.

The most educated people in the world [harvardcrimson/elkayghana]
Forget one or two master's degrees; some people have multiple master’s degrees and PhDs. They have also proven themselves to be astute academics.

Recommended articles

VN Parthiban has the most academic degrees [facebook]
He is a Chennai-based teacher who has earned whopping 145 degrees over the past 30 years. He has obtained multiple degrees, including Master of Science, Law, Commerce, Business Administration, Arts, and 12 research degrees.

Michael Nicholson has a lot of degrees [teenvogue]
This American has earned 30 degrees over 55 years, including 22 master's degrees, one bachelor's degree, two associate degrees, three specialist degrees, and one doctorate.

An African man, Abdul Karim Bangura is one of the most educated person in the world [elkayghana]
He is a highly educated American Sierra Leonean author, academic administrator, researcher, and scientist. He holds five doctorate degrees, speaks 18 languages, and has published 66 books, making him one of the world's most educated person.

Benjamin Bolger is one of the world’s educated person [harvardcrimson]
He is an American perpetual student with 17 degrees and holds degrees from Columbia, Brown, Stanford, Dartmouth, Oxford, and Cambridge, as well as another degree from Harvard, Penn, and Cornell. As of March 2022, he was one of the most credentialed people in modern history.

Nikolaos Tzenios is regarded as the most educated man in the world [micoope]
Nikolaos Tzenios is a British-Greek-renowned researcher and academic with extensive experience in public health, medical research, and education. Tzenios is a fellow of seven science academies and holds seven university doctorate degrees.

He has received numerous awards and titles, including the titles "Most Titled Science Academician in the World" and "Most Highly Educated Person in the World" from the Official World Records.

