The 5 most luxurious and expensive places to live in Lagos

However, if you're searching for the ultimate in luxury, these three locations are in contention to be the most opulent in Lagos State:

1. Banana Island

Some of the wealthiest people in Nigeria and the world live on this private, gated island off the coast of Ikoyi. Imagine majestic homes featuring helipads, private jets, and infinity pools. There is a noticeable sense of exclusivity on Banana Island which has been made home to royalty, business titans, and celebrities. This place offers the highest level of seclusion, protection, and extravagant luxury. Banana Island houses can cost anything from ₦750,000,000 to billions of naira.

2. Ikoyi

Though it's not quite as remote as Banana Island, Ikoyi provides a distinct brand of opulence. High-end luxury shops, ambassadorial houses, and some of Lagos' best restaurants can all be found in this posh neighbourhood. Ikoyi is home to colonial-era homes, contemporary luxury apartments, and tree-lined streets that exude a blend of old-world beauty and new-age refinement.

In Ikoyi, homes can cost anything from ₦480,000,000 to billions of naira.

3. Eko Atlantic City

Built on a water body reclaimed by land artificially, this ultra-modern city represents the city of the future. A marina for private yachts, world-class shopping centres, and towering condominiums with breathtaking views of the ocean are just a few of the facilities available here. Though it is still in the early stages of development, Eko Atlantic City is already establishing itself as one of the most opulent and exclusive residential areas in Africa.

You should have roughly $450,000 if you're seeking a decent place in one of Eko Atlantic's high-rise flats. Their houses are mostly valued in dollars.

4. Victoria Island

Victoria Island, the commercial centre of Lagos, is bustling with international activity. This luxurious lifestyle can be experienced in its luxury hotels, stores, and fine-dining restaurants. The average price of houses for sale in Victoria Island (VI), Lagos is ₦313,000,000.

5. Lekki

