The Guinness World Records organization has strict and comprehensive guidelines, which ensure that all record attempts are conducted fairly and consistently across the globe.

In this article, we will explore some of the most common reasons record-breaking attempts may be disqualified across various fields.

10 common reasons Guinness World Record attempts get disqualified

1. Lack of proper documentation

Guinness World Records requires thorough evidence to verify a record attempt. This includes witness statements, video footage, and other forms of documentation. Failure to provide adequate evidence can result in disqualification.

2. Use of illegal or unapproved methods

If a record attempt involves cheating, manipulating results, or using prohibited methods, it will be disqualified. This includes the use of performance-enhancing drugs or mechanical assistance in athletic records.

3. Safety violations

Guinness World Records prioritizes the safety of participants and observers. Any attempt that poses a risk to health or safety, or violates safety regulations, may be disqualified.

4. Unsuitable conditions

The attempt must take place in appropriate conditions. For example, a race record must be attempted on a certified track, or a weather-related record must occur under the specified conditions.

5. Inadequate witnesses

Independent witnesses are required to verify the authenticity of the attempt. If there are not enough witnesses, or if they are not impartial, the attempt may be disqualified.

6. Pre-existing records not followed

Some records are set as "standard" based on previous achievements. If the attempt doesn't match or surpass these standards, it may be disqualified.

Pulse Live Kenya

7. Timing and measurement issues

Accurate timing and measurement are crucial for many records. If there are discrepancies in these areas, the attempt may be disqualified.

8. Fraud or dishonesty

Attempts found to involve fraud or dishonest practices will be disqualified, and the individuals involved may be barred from future attempts.

9. Lack of official adjudication

While Guinness World Records allows attempts without an official adjudicator present, they still require thorough documentation. An attempt may be disqualified if the evidence submitted is insufficient or not credible.

10. Not Meeting age or health requirements

Certain records have age or health-related requirements for participants to ensure safety and fairness. Not meeting these criteria can lead to disqualification.

Guinness World Records has specific, detailed rules for each category, and it's essential for anyone attempting a record to carefully review and follow these rules. Adhering to the guidelines helps ensure the attempt's validity and recognition.

