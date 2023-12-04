ADVERTISEMENT
Movie in the Park experience returns for its Big 10 edition

The largest outdoor movie screening event, Movie in the Park Experience is bringing the magic back to Muri Okunola Park VI, where it all began and this time, bigger and better than ever.

“The team is so excited to bring this cultural experience back to where it all started. Having held successful events in Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan, it only made sense for us to come home and have the 10th edition in its birthplace”, the event curator, Ihechi Opara says.

There would be a screening of a beautiful comedy movie by the renowned Kayode Kasum. The fun doesn't stop when the credits roll. There’s going to be an after-party headlined by the amazing artist and performer, Iyanya with some of the hottest celebrity DJs taking the wheel.

Let’s not forget the giveaways. We are talking cash prizes, products, and more, all up for grabs courtesy our multiple brand partners. So, whether you're a film buff, a music lover, or just someone looking for a good time or a chance to network and meet cool people, the Movie in the Park Experience is the place to be.

This edition is sponsored by Star Radler, Desperado, D’Vybe, Pepsi, MTN, I-invest, MoMo, Trace, TVC, MaxFM, Brila FM, HotFM, PotTV, Twenties Tribe, Commingle and Pulse.

Don't miss out on our Big 10 edition, it promises good vibes, great company, and unforgettable memories.

