DIY Recipes: How to make the red velvet donuts

Gathering Your Ingredients First things first, let's talk ingredients. You'll need:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup buttermilk

2 large eggs

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons red food coloring

Oil for frying

For the glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Mixing it up:

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, mix the buttermilk, eggs, melted butter, vanilla extract, and red food coloring until well combined.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.

Shaping and frying

On a floured surface, roll out the dough to about 1/2 inch thickness. Use a donut cutter to cut out donuts. Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375°F (190°C).

Fry the donuts a few at a time, being careful not to overcrowd the pan. Fry each side for about 2 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

Glazing with love

While the donuts cool slightly, whisk together the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract in a bowl until smooth. Dip each donut into the glaze, ensuring it's fully coated. Set on a wire rack to let the excess glaze drip off.

Serving your masterpiece

Once the glaze has set, your red velvet donuts are ready to be devoured. Serve them fresh for the best taste, accompanied by your favorite beverage.

Sweet satisfaction

Creating red velvet donuts at home is a rewarding experience, offering the perfect combination of a soft, fluffy texture with the unique red velvet flavor.