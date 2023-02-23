Journey to 2023 Elections: An Election Day essential guide to staying indoors

Presidential elections are happening this weekend where the whole of Nigeria decides who will be in power for the next 4 years.

While that might be nerve-wracking for many, we still have to get through the elections. Rules, dos and don'ts have been put in place to ensure smooth running of the voting process throughout the day.

For one, shops and stores are going to be closed for the whole day. It's basically a no-movement day.

Don't freak out, that's why we're here. So, what will you be needing?

Your PVC and IDs

ece-auto-gen

If you'll need to go out to vote or for any other reason at all, you'll need to have your Permanent Voters Card to show to officials, and another Identity cards just in case.

Food

Yummieliciouz food

You'll need food and snack supplies... and more food! Because stores and restaurants will be closed, you'll need to get all the food you'll possibly be needing at home.

Movies or Books?

You can catch up on some movies by yourself on Valentine's Day [Credit: Getty] Pulse Nigeria

Are you a movie or book person? You'll need some form of entertainment if you're going to be home all day. Catch up on all your Netflix films or the books you've not been able to finish all this time.

Full battery/Electricity

Generators used as alternative power supply by small businesses Pulse Nigeria

Get your batteries ready because there is no guarantee that there will be electricity at home. Anything you'll need for prolonged battery life i.e. power banks, generator, inverters, etc. have to be in working condition in preparation for your day indoors.

General supplies

Stores won't be open so any thing that you've been meaning to get for your home or for a pleasant stay at home, you'll need to get them before tomorrow. Stuff like tissues, fuel, etc.

Group entertainment