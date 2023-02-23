ADVERTISEMENT
Journey to 2023 Elections: An Election Day essential guide to staying indoors

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

As we prepare for the D-Day, let's give you a brief summary of what to prepare for and all you'll be needing on election day.

Election day [US news and world report]
Presidential elections are happening this weekend where the whole of Nigeria decides who will be in power for the next 4 years.

While that might be nerve-wracking for many, we still have to get through the elections. Rules, dos and don'ts have been put in place to ensure smooth running of the voting process throughout the day.

For one, shops and stores are going to be closed for the whole day. It's basically a no-movement day.

Don't freak out, that's why we're here. So, what will you be needing?

Stephanie Linus displaying her PVC on Friday, March 27, 2015 in readiness for today's election.
If you'll need to go out to vote or for any other reason at all, you'll need to have your Permanent Voters Card to show to officials, and another Identity cards just in case.

Feast with Nigerian jollof [Yummieliciouz food]
You'll need food and snack supplies... and more food! Because stores and restaurants will be closed, you'll need to get all the food you'll possibly be needing at home.

You can catch up on some movies by yourself on Valentine's Day [Credit: Getty]
Are you a movie or book person? You'll need some form of entertainment if you're going to be home all day. Catch up on all your Netflix films or the books you've not been able to finish all this time.

Generators used as alternative power supply by small businesses
Get your batteries ready because there is no guarantee that there will be electricity at home. Anything you'll need for prolonged battery life i.e. power banks, generator, inverters, etc. have to be in working condition in preparation for your day indoors.

Stores won't be open so any thing that you've been meaning to get for your home or for a pleasant stay at home, you'll need to get them before tomorrow. Stuff like tissues, fuel, etc.

You can spice up Election day by having a group of friends over for a fun day together. In that case, you'll need card games, food, drinks, music and more food!

