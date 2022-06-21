It’s raining free burgers at Burger Week 2022 - Sponsored by Traction

Pulse Nigeria

From the 20th to the 30th of June, 2022, burger lovers will be able to get two (2) burgers for the price of one (1) at select restaurants in Lagos and Abuja. Foodies have 10 days to experience their favorite restaurants in these two cities at the best prices.

Supporting food-related businesses, such as restaurants, is critical to the local economy's growth.

Traction Apps has partnered with Lost In A City to bring the 2022 edition of Burger Week to a variety of restaurants in Lagos and Abuja. These restaurants include Samantha's Bistro, Buttermilk, Atmosphere Rooftop, Sabor, Scoop'd, Spur, Food Shack, La Cibo, Sooyah Bistro, 26 Diner, The Sidebar among others.

To participate in the 2022 edition of Burger Week, visit any of the participating restaurants, and get a free burger when you buy one burger.

This means you get two burgers for the price of one. Burger Week encourages Nigerians in Abuja and Lagos to not only visit their local restaurants and enjoy local cuisine, but it also promotes the wide variety of gourmet burgers available.

Consumers can look forward to a 10-day event groove with exciting activities and giveaways such as the Burger Eating Competition and free food vouchers.

The Burger Week also features a Burger Gourmet Challenge that involves the experimentation of various African ingredients to achieve an interesting mix of burgers. The challenge will be hosted by 3 chefs; Chef Gibbs of Sabor, Chef Obehi of Ona Lagos, and Chef Dumebi of Samantha’s Bistro.

Morolake Dairo, Head, Marketing and Communications, Traction Apps Limited commented; "The economy has been hard on everyone globally, and as a growth partner for businesses and as the growth partner for African businesses, Traction keeps looking for ways to create the right environment for businesses to drive visibility and increase revenue.

"This partnership with Lost in Lagos helps us achieve these objectives, and we invite foodies to join this movement aimed at assisting local businesses, particularly restaurants."

Spread the word and find out more information about Burger Week here:

#TractionBurgerWeek #YourBusinessGrowthPartner

#GrowWithTraction

