Apart from Schengen visas that can get you into 26 different countries, some other visas give you multiple entry access.

Due to British strict visa policies, the process of obtaining a UK visa can really drain your energy but passionate travelers especially know the value of a UK visa.

A valid UK visa gets you into England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, some other European cities as well as many other countries around the world where you can experience diverse culture.

Currently, according to VisaGuide.World at least 20 countries in the world permit UK visa holders to enter their territory without having to obtain another visa. In addition, several other countries have facilitated entry for those with UK visas, by enabling them to get an e-visa or a visa-on-arrival.

There are 34 countries a UK visa can get you entry into but with a Nigerian passport, which was recently ranked 94th in global passport rankings, it limits the list to just a few. There are also many conditions involved and one of them is to have visited the country that owns the visa at least once before you can use that same valid visa to travel to any of these destinations.

However, with a valid UK visa, you better make the best out of it by first checking out the countries that permit you to travel there with it.

1. Albania

Criteria : Must have used the visa to enter the UK at least once

Entry up to: 90 days

2 . Antigua and Barbuda

Entry up to: 30 days

3 . Belize

Entry up to: 30 days

4 . Bermuda (British Territory)

Entry up to: 30 days

5 . Bonaire (Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Entry up to: 30 days

6 . Bosnia and Herzegovina

Entry up to: 30 days

7 . British Virgin Islands (British Territory)

Entry up to: 30 days

8 . Costa Rica

Entry up to: 30 days

9 . Cuba

Entry up to : 30 days

Criteria: Must hold the Tourist Card, which can be obtained from Cuban embassies, authorized airlines and travel agencies

10 . Dominican Republic

Entry up to: 30 days

11 . Georgia

Entry up to: 90 days

12 . Gibraltar (British Territory)

Entry up to : 90 days

Criteria: UK multiple-entry visas must be issued for at least 6 months or more

13 . Macedonia

Entry up to : 15 days

Criteria: The visa must be valid for at least 5 days beyond the intended period of stay.

14 . Mexico

Entry up to: 180 days

15 . Montenegro

Entry up to: 30 days

16 . Panama

Entry up to : 30 days

Criteria: UK visa must be valid for at least one year from the date of arrival and UK visa must have been used at least once to enter the UK before

17 . Qatar

Entry up to : 90 days

Visa is NOT EXEMPT, but are eligible to apply for eTA and then avail Visa ON ARRIVAL at international airports in Qatar

18 . Romania

Entry up to: 90 days

19 . Serbia

Entry up to: 90 days

20 . Sint Maarten

Entry up to: 30 days

21 . Turkey

Entry up to : 30 days

Visa is NOT EXEMPT, but you are eligible to apply for a 30 day e-Visa online.

22 . Turks and Caicos (British Territory)