Foundation crowns Omojola ‘Queen of Peace Nigeria’ 2023

Foundation crowns Omojola ‘Queen of Peace Nigeria’ 2023. [NAN]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omojola, a graduate of Tourism and Hospitality Management from Ekiti State University, was crowned the new queen on Friday night in Abuja.

She defeated 12 other contestants to emerge the overall winner of the Queen of Peace Nigeria 2023, organised by Messengers of Peace Foundation.

Contestants for the pageant were selected from the six geopolitical zones of the country and 10 were crowned at the grand finale.

Miss Ella Eze, who represented Enugu State emerged Queen of Peace International, Miss Hope Ameh was named Face of Messengers of Peace Foundation and Miss Esther Asuquo emerged Queen of Peace Teen.

Other winners are Miss Maureen Onogu, Queen of Peace North Central; Miss Mary Ukor, Queen of Peace North-West; Miss Gloria Kongvong, Queen of Peace North-East; and Miss Favour Chukwu, Queen of Peace South-East.

Others include Miss Oluwaseun Fatoba, Queen of Peace South-West and Miss Regina Ochuole, Queen of Peace South-South.

In his remarks, the National President, Messenger of Peace, Dr Suleiman Adejoh, said that the annual event was geared towards promoting peaceful coexistence through pageantry.

Adejoh said that the contestant were made to pass through mentoring on peace and how to promote peaceful coexistence of the country.

“The main objective is to work for the promotion of peace across the country irrespective of tribe, gender and religion.

“The Queens will represent the six geopolitical zones of the country, while the lead Queen will be promoting peace in Nigeria and the International Queen shall be responsible to promote peace through Nigerians living abroad,” he said.

“I intend to passionately work with agencies and stakeholders that are interested in promoting peace in the country to sensitise Nigerians on the need for peaceful coexistence,” Omojola said.

NAN reports that comedians, music stars and other entertainers drawn from the FCT and beyond thrilled fans during the night of the show.

