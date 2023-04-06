The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 Nigerian dishes you should try out this Easter

kehinde omotosho

These yummy meal ideas will put you right on track this Easter.

Poundedyam and efo riro
Poundedyam and efo riro

Recommended articles

Well, you don't need to worry anymore. These yummy meals will most definitely leave you and your loved ones eating and licking fingers, and of, craving for more.

1. Nigerian Jollof rice

This meal is a favourite Nigerian meal recipe practically found in all homes in Nigeria. Jollof rice which is not peculiar to Nigerians alone is mostly served during special occasions and social events, one of such is Easter. It belongs to no particular tribe in the country, and it's accepted by all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jollof is often served with chicken but can be enjoyed with vegetables, salads, fried or roasted fish.

2. Coconut rice

You know, how you take a bite from a food and probably expecting a particular taste, but boom! you get something else, of course, something better, tastier, yummy and delicious. That's what happens upon the very first landing of coconut rice in your mouth.

The sweet taste of rice mixed with coconut is very exciting and that's why we love our Nigerian coconut.

3. Pounded yam and Efo riro

ADVERTISEMENT

The thought of this food has us salivating already.

Pounded yam happens to be one of the most popular 'swallows' consumed in the country with some pretty much delicious and tasty soups such Ogbonno, Egusi, Nsala etc.

Asides from the stress and bit of hard work that accompanies this meal, it's one meal that one would ordinarily want to take every now and then.

4. Chicken Vegetable gravy

This meal is super healthy, so even if you're on a mission to becoming the "world's healthiest meal consumer" or a dietician, you are more than safe with this recipe.

ADVERTISEMENT

This delicious meal is basically a combination of veggies and chicken.

5. Nigerian pancakes

Like every other pancake, Nigerian pancake is sweet, delicious and "belly-fulling". You need as little as flour, sugar, milk, eggs and a little bit of spice (dry pepper) to make this meal.

6. Oatmeal cookies

Easter or any other celebration doesn't exempt healthy meals, you know?

ADVERTISEMENT

Oatmeal cookies is just totally wonderful, taste great and yummy. And of, course, relieving to know you're eating the right kind of meal.

7. Abacha or African salad

Your Easter is definitely not complete without a taste of the delicious African salad. Made with cassava, pepper and palm oil, this meal is a typical Nigerian meal you can't afford miss out on.

So, you can start making plans, go shopping and all, just so you have a great time and of course, a great meal this Easter.

kehinde omotosho

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 Nigerian dishes you should try out this Easter

7 Nigerian dishes you should try out this Easter

How drinking too much water can kill you

How drinking too much water can kill you

Maltina makes a difference with Show Kindness, Share Happiness Ramadan campaign

Maltina makes a difference with Show Kindness, Share Happiness Ramadan campaign

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

Why it’s offensive to call all South-Southerners 'Calabar'

Why it’s offensive to call all South-Southerners 'Calabar'

Revenge porn, sending nudes and how to be safe online

Revenge porn, sending nudes and how to be safe online

Fashion Police: Rating Liquorose’s birthday outfits

Fashion Police: Rating Liquorose’s birthday outfits

5 best foods to eat after s*x

5 best foods to eat after s*x

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking palm wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking palm wine

Influencers in France might have to disclose the use of filters and photoshop or risk 2 years in prison

Influencers in France might have to disclose the use of filters and photoshop or risk 2 years in prison

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Durbar festival in Bauchi [Guardianng]

5 Nigerian states commonly mistaken to be Hausa but they have their own languages

Health benefits of African star apple/Agbalumo/Udara [Kitchen butterfly]

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

Why people in Finland are happy [nbcnews]

Why Finland is the happiest country on earth

The hausa people [Pinterest]

A brief history of how the Hausas were conquered by the Fulanis