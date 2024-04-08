ADVERTISEMENT
10 sexual benefits of mango for men and women

Samiah Ogunlowo

Incorporating mango into your diet as part of a healthy lifestyle can be a delicious way to explore its potential sexual benefits.

Mango has sexual benefits for men [iStock]
Mango has sexual benefits for men [iStock]

Mango, the undisputed king of tropical fruits, is revered for its vibrant colour, divine sweetness, and juicy flesh.

But beyond its delightful taste, this versatile fruit harbours a treasure trove of sexual health benefits that extend far beyond a refreshing fruit.

Recent research suggests that mango can play a surprising role in enhancing sexual health for both men and women.

This article explores mango's potential sexual benefits.

It's important to acknowledge that much of the research on mango's sexual benefits is based on preliminary studies or the properties of its nutrients. While the results are promising, further research is needed to definitively establish a cause-and-effect relationship.

However, incorporating mango into your diet as part of a healthy lifestyle can be a delicious way to explore its potential sexual benefits. Here are some sexual benefits of mango for men;

Mango is a natural source of readily available sugars like fructose and sucrose. These sugars provide a quick energy boost, which can be beneficial for enhancing stamina during physical activity, including intimacy.

Erectile dysfunction can often be linked to poor blood circulation. Mango is rich in potassium, a mineral that plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood pressure and promoting vasodilation (widening of blood vessels). Improved blood flow can lead to better erectile function.

Zinc, which is contained in mango, is a vital mineral for male sexual health. It plays a role in testosterone production and sperm health. While not the richest source, mango contributes a small amount of zinc to your daily intake.

Chronic stress can negatively impact libido and sexual performance. Mango contains magnesium, a mineral known for its calming properties. Magnesium may help reduce stress and anxiety, promoting a more relaxed state conducive to intimacy.

Just as for men, mango offers sexual benefits for women in the following ways;

Women also enjoy sexual benefits from mango [Deposit Photos]
Women also enjoy sexual benefits from mango [Deposit Photos]
Similar to its potential effects in men, the readily available sugars in mango can provide a quick energy boost, potentially enhancing libido in women.

Certain studies suggest that L-arginine, an amino acid found in mango, can improve blood flow to the genitals, potentially leading to heightened sexual arousal in women.

Mango is a good source of vitamin B6, which plays a role in regulating hormones, including estrogen and progesterone. Balanced hormone levels are crucial for a healthy menstrual cycle and overall sexual well-being.

Vitamin C, abundant in mango, contributes to healthy collagen production. Collagen plays a vital role in maintaining vaginal tissue health, which can help alleviate dryness and discomfort during intimacy.

Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining healthy vaginal lubrication. Mango, with its high water content, can contribute to overall hydration, potentially improving natural lubrication.

Mango contains mood-boosting B vitamins and vitamin A, which can contribute to feelings of well-being and a sense of emotional connection, both important aspects of a fulfilling sexual experience.

Now that you're aware of the potential benefits of incorporating mango into your diet, here are some delicious ways to enjoy this versatile fruit:

  • The classic slice

Savour mango on its own as a refreshing and healthy snack.

  • Smoothie powerhouse

Blend mango with yoghurt, milk, or plant-based alternatives for a creamy and nutritious smoothie. Add spinach or kale for a green boost!

  • Tropical salads

Diced mango adds a touch of sweetness and vibrant colour to green salads or chicken/fish salads.

  • Frozen delight
Freeze sliced mango chunks for a refreshing and healthy frozen treat.

  • Breakfast blitz

Top your morning yoghurt or oatmeal with diced mango for a burst of sweetness and essential nutrients.

  • Mango tango ice cream

For a homemade treat, blend frozen mango with a splash of milk or coconut milk for a delicious and healthy ice cream alternative.

Mango emerges as a surprisingly potent fruit with the potential to enhance sexual health for both men and women.

Remember, a healthy diet and lifestyle are crucial for optimal sexual health. So, the next time you reach for a juicy mango, savour not just its delightful flavour, but also the potential benefits it offers for a more fulfilling intimate life.

