5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria

It is typically served with sliced onions and tomatoes, and can be eaten with or without bread.

Suya is often sold at night in Nigeria, and there are a few reasons for this.

The weather is cooler at night

Grilling meat in the hot Nigerian sun can be uncomfortable and tiring, so many suya sellers prefer to set up shop in the evening when the temperature is lower.

People are more likely to be hungry at night

After a long day of work or school, people are often ready for a snack or a meal. Suya is a popular choice for a late-night snack, as it is relatively inexpensive and easy to eat on the go.

Suya is a popular social food

People often gather to eat suya with friends and family, and night is a good time for social gatherings. Suya sellers can be found in busy areas of town, such as bars, clubs, and market squares.

Suya is a popular food for special occasions

Suya is often served at weddings, birthdays, and other celebrations. Night is a time when people are more likely to be celebrating, so suya sellers can expect to see increased business during these times.

Suya is a popular food to eat after a night out

After a night of partying, people are often looking for a hearty snack to eat before heading home. Suya is a popular choice for this, as it is filling and satisfying.

Overall, there are a number of reasons suya is sold at night in Nigeria. The cooler weather, increased hunger, and popularity of suya as a social food and special occasion food all contribute to this trend.

