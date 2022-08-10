5 quick and healthy breakfast ideas for a busy morning

Here’s the thing. While it might be time-consuming to actually prepare some of our favorite healthy meals, there are a few dishes that we can try out. The good thing is that they take less than 30 minutes to prepare.

1. Oatmeal

Contrary to what many think, oatmeal isn’t meant for people who want to lose weight alone. It is a super healthy breakfast option for everyone. It belongs to the class of carbohydrates that is packed with fibers.

That way, your energy level is improved and it keeps you feeling full longer, curbing your tendency to overeat. For extra sweetness, you can garnish with the fruits of your choice, milk, honey, and chia seed.

Prep time for oat is about 15 mins.

Pulse

2. Boiled plantain and egg

If you enjoy eating plantain, you should consider preparing it more often. Plantain is a good source of carbohydrates that provides your body with the energy needed for the day’s work.

Eggs, on the other hand, are a high-quality protein source, which help repair body tissues. It also helps improve brain health, and immune system.

The prep time for this delicacy is about 20 minutes.

ece-auto-gen

3. Homemade parfait

Homemade parfait is pretty much easy to make and very healthy.

To make your parfait, pour the Greek yogurt into a bowl. Get some fruits of your choice, e.g., grapes, apples, and bananas.

Slice the fruits and add them in the bowl containing the yogurt. Garnish with some dried fruits, such as coconut flakes, granola, etc.,

Prep time is about 10 mins.

Men's health

4. Bread and fish sauce

Another quick recipe to consider is fish sauce with bread. You can either prepare the fish sauce a night before so that all you need to do is microwave it in the morning, or you can prepare it in the morning.

Prep time is about 25 mins.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Sweet potato porridge

Sweet potato porridge is not only tasty but also easy to prepare. It also provides the body with lots of health benefits.

According to studies, sweet potato provides your body with an adequate supply of Vitamin A needed to boost your immune and reproductive system. It also helps keep your eyes healthy.

Prep time for this dish is about 30 minutes.