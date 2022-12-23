ADVERTISEMENT
5 popular hairstyles every child had growing up

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

Growing up in Nigeria, there were some staple hairstyles that every girl had made on their hair at some point or the other, whether it was in Nursery, Primary or Secondary school.

Vintage Nigerian hairstyles
Vintage Nigerian hairstyles

Here are 5 hairstyles that every child had growing up in Nigeria.

This was and still is the most basic hairstyle ever made, and you could never go wrong with it. The hair is made into straight cornrows, and a small portion is left behind in front to fall on the face. As children, it is common to put beads on this and see to it that the beads aren't always still.

This is another popular hairstyle rocked by girls in the early days. "Patewo," which means "clap" in Yoruba, is made to look like the hair is 'clapping' on the head. It is an elegant hairstyle; even as adults, many still make it with a twist here or there.

This hairstyle has a shuku (the girl in the garden)in the middle of the hair, while the outside parts(the garden) are made to fall around the head. This was a very important hairstyle and was proudly flaunted by any girl.

A base in front, a "patewo" in the middle, and all back at the back, this busy hair would take a while to pull off, but young girls were more than ready to sit it out because the result was always worth the wait and beautiful. It could also be fondly paired with beads and attachments.

Shuku is a classic hairstyle believed to have been passed down from our mothers before us. This hairstyle that points upwards is one of the most well-known hairstyles and depicts traces of African culture.

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

