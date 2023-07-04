5 old Nigerian traditions that are still practised today

While the forceful introduction of Western customs, language and religion could have posed a threat to the preservation of our indigenous cultures, many still survived.

Here are five old Nigerian traditions that are still practised in our indigenous societies:

Ancestral worship and spiritual practices

One of the enduring traditions in Nigeria is ancestral worship, a practice that honours and communicates with ancestors through rituals, offerings, and prayers. This belief system allows individuals to seek guidance and blessings from their ancestors and even seek revenge against their enemies.

Even with the introduction of Christianity and Islam by Westerners, ancestral worship still survives and is practised by many traditionalists today.

Divination and spiritual practices, which involve methods such as casting bones and cowries, reading patterns, or consulting oracles, are still prevalent in different cultures in Nigeria

Traditional healing

Many tribes and cultures in Nigeria still embrace the old traditional healing methods, such as herbal remedies, plant-based medicines, and spiritual rituals to maintain well-being. Traditional healers hold significant influence within many rural Nigerian communities, offering not only physical and herbal healing but also attending to the spiritual needs of people.

These healers, also called herbalists, possess extensive knowledge of local plants and their medicinal properties and combine old practices and wisdom with a modern understanding of medicine.

Cultural outfits, dances and music

Various ethnic groups have successfully preserved their traditional attires, dances, and music, keeping them relevant in contemporary times. This tradition evidently persists today as children proudly wear their traditional attire to showcase their cultural heritage during school cultural days

In the southwestern region, the Yoruba people proudly wear the infamous "iro and buba", donned by women, and the "agbada" worn by men.

The Hausa-Fulani community is also known for their cultural outfits; the babban riga for men and the abayas worn by women. The Igbo people, on the other hand, wear their George wrapper and complement it with red beads.

Alongside these traditional attires, cultural music and dance are equally noteworthy.

For instance, the Yoruba community have their "talking drums." In the southeastern region, the Igbo people flow with melodies, chants, and dances of the "Ekpe" and "Mmanwu" masquerades.

These and many more exist within numerous tribes, cultures and traditions across Nigeria's diverse landscape.

Indigenous festivals

Nigeria's diverse cultures come alive through many indigenous festivals as a representation of tribal cultural heritage. These festivals and feasts have been observed for centuries, bringing communities together in joyous and colourful displays of tradition.

The Durbar festival, held in Kano, and the Olojo festival, celebrated in Ile-Ife, are a few of the cultural events that are celebrated yearly. There's also the Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi State celebrating the end of the fishing season, the New Yam Festival (Iwa Ji) is observed by various Igbo communities.

The Yorubas celebrate Eyo Festival in Lagos and costumed masquerades known as "Eyo" parade through the streets.

Traditional crafts and art

From pottery to weaving, beadwork to carving, and painting to sculpture, traditional artisans across Nigeria diligently preserve their cultural heritage through these mediums.

These crafts serve not only as decorative pieces but also hold deep symbolic meaning, often representing stories, beliefs, and historical events.

For instance, the renowned woodcarvings originating from Oyo, Benin, Awka, and Osogbo are celebrated for their designs and craftsmanship. These skilful artisans bring life to wood, creating masterpieces that reflect their cultural richness. Traditional pottery and grass weaving continue to thrive, making beautiful baskets, fans, hats, and small tables.

