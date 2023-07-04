ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 old Nigerian traditions that are still practised today

Anna Ajayi

Our cultures, traditions and way of life have succeeded in being passed down from generation to generation.

Many old Nigerian traditions are still practiced today [NewsAfrica]
Many old Nigerian traditions are still practiced today [NewsAfrica]

Recommended articles

While the forceful introduction of Western customs, language and religion could have posed a threat to the preservation of our indigenous cultures, many still survived.

Here are five old Nigerian traditions that are still practised in our indigenous societies:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ancestral worship is still a thing in Nigeria
Ancestral worship is still a thing in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

One of the enduring traditions in Nigeria is ancestral worship, a practice that honours and communicates with ancestors through rituals, offerings, and prayers. This belief system allows individuals to seek guidance and blessings from their ancestors and even seek revenge against their enemies.

Even with the introduction of Christianity and Islam by Westerners, ancestral worship still survives and is practised by many traditionalists today.

Divination and spiritual practices, which involve methods such as casting bones and cowries, reading patterns, or consulting oracles, are still prevalent in different cultures in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
Traditional Medicine is still valued and cherished [DailyPost]
Traditional Medicine is still valued and cherished [DailyPost] Pulse Nigeria

Many tribes and cultures in Nigeria still embrace the old traditional healing methods, such as herbal remedies, plant-based medicines, and spiritual rituals to maintain well-being. Traditional healers hold significant influence within many rural Nigerian communities, offering not only physical and herbal healing but also attending to the spiritual needs of people.

These healers, also called herbalists, possess extensive knowledge of local plants and their medicinal properties and combine old practices and wisdom with a modern understanding of medicine.

Edo cultural attire [DiscoverAfrica]
Edo cultural attire [DiscoverAfrica] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Various ethnic groups have successfully preserved their traditional attires, dances, and music, keeping them relevant in contemporary times. This tradition evidently persists today as children proudly wear their traditional attire to showcase their cultural heritage during school cultural days

In the southwestern region, the Yoruba people proudly wear the infamous "iro and buba", donned by women, and the "agbada" worn by men.

The Hausa-Fulani community is also known for their cultural outfits; the babban riga for men and the abayas worn by women. The Igbo people, on the other hand, wear their George wrapper and complement it with red beads.

Alongside these traditional attires, cultural music and dance are equally noteworthy.

For instance, the Yoruba community have their "talking drums." In the southeastern region, the Igbo people flow with melodies, chants, and dances of the "Ekpe" and "Mmanwu" masquerades.

ADVERTISEMENT
Yorubas and their talking drums [AFKTravel]
Yorubas and their talking drums [AFKTravel] Pulse Nigeria

These and many more exist within numerous tribes, cultures and traditions across Nigeria's diverse landscape.

Calabar cultural carnival [VoiceofNigeria]
Calabar cultural carnival [VoiceofNigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria's diverse cultures come alive through many indigenous festivals as a representation of tribal cultural heritage. These festivals and feasts have been observed for centuries, bringing communities together in joyous and colourful displays of tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Durbar festival, held in Kano, and the Olojo festival, celebrated in Ile-Ife, are a few of the cultural events that are celebrated yearly. There's also the Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi State celebrating the end of the fishing season, the New Yam Festival (Iwa Ji) is observed by various Igbo communities.

The Yorubas celebrate Eyo Festival in Lagos and costumed masquerades known as "Eyo" parade through the streets.

The Eyo Festival [Twitter]
The Eyo Festival [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

From pottery to weaving, beadwork to carving, and painting to sculpture, traditional artisans across Nigeria diligently preserve their cultural heritage through these mediums.

ADVERTISEMENT
Arts and Crafts in Nigeria [Guardian]
Arts and Crafts in Nigeria [Guardian] Pulse Nigeria

These crafts serve not only as decorative pieces but also hold deep symbolic meaning, often representing stories, beliefs, and historical events.

For instance, the renowned woodcarvings originating from Oyo, Benin, Awka, and Osogbo are celebrated for their designs and craftsmanship. These skilful artisans bring life to wood, creating masterpieces that reflect their cultural richness. Traditional pottery and grass weaving continue to thrive, making beautiful baskets, fans, hats, and small tables.

The famous Ladi Kwali making pottery [ClassNotes]
The famous Ladi Kwali making pottery [ClassNotes] Pulse Nigeria

These age-old traditions have stood the test of time, preserving Nigeria's cultural heritage and I believe that our cultural expressions will continue to thrive for years to come.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 old Nigerian traditions that are still practised today

5 old Nigerian traditions that are still practised today

Lagos Continental wins 2 prestigious industry awards for 2023

Lagos Continental wins 2 prestigious industry awards for 2023

Nigerian woman collapses during Guinness World Record attempt for longest full-body massage

Nigerian woman collapses during Guinness World Record attempt for longest full-body massage

Who wore it best? Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold and Marcus Rashford rock similar outfits

Who wore it best? Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold and Marcus Rashford rock similar outfits

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Here's why a man fell in love with a crocodile and married it

Here's why a man fell in love with a crocodile and married it

Goldberg Premium Lager Beer promotes cultural heritage at 2023 Ojude Oba festival

Goldberg Premium Lager Beer promotes cultural heritage at 2023 Ojude Oba festival

The world's smallest bag, tiny as a grain of salt, was sold for ₦‎47 million

The world's smallest bag, tiny as a grain of salt, was sold for ₦‎47 million

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Beauty Tukura

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Beauty Tukura

Why women are likely to seek divorce after becoming more successful than their husbands

Why women are likely to seek divorce after becoming more successful than their husbands

Another Nigerian chef, Chef Deo, wants to break the world’s longest cook-a-thon record

Another Nigerian chef, Chef Deo, wants to break the world’s longest cook-a-thon record

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst airlines for international flights [istockphoto]

5 best and worst airlines for international flights

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

Taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath