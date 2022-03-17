5 Most beautiful cities in Africa

These are some of the most beautiful countries in Africa;

Cairo, Egypt

Cairo is the capital of Egypt. It is also known as the largest city in the Arab world. Cairo has a population of 21.3 million people and is located on the banks of the Nile River. Notable cityscapes and landmarks in Cairo include the Egyptian Museum, which has a vast collection of Egyptian antiquities, the Cairo Tower, the Citadel of Cairo, Tahrir Square, and Islamic Cairo.

Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos is the economic hub of Nigeria and the largest city in Nigeria, with a population of about 25.3 million. Lagos is gradually becoming a major tourist destination and a global city. It is known for its beach resorts, restaurants, and nightlife. Notable places in Lagos include Tarkwa Bay, Nike Art Gallery, Freedom Park, and the popular Lekki Conservation Centre, which has the longest canopy walkway in Africa.

Windhoek, Namibia

Windhoek is the capital of Namibia. It serves as the social and economic centre of the country. It houses the National Art Gallery, the National Museum, and the National Theatre. It has contemporary buildings and is regarded as one of Africa's safest cities. Tourist attractions in Windhoek include the Alte Feste Museum, Independence Museum, Avis Dam Nature Reserve, and the Daan Viljoen Game Reserve.

Kigali, Rwanda

Kigali is the capital city of Rwanda. It is the economic and commercial hub of Rwanda. It is known for its vibrant restaurants and nightlife. Tourist attractions in Rwanda include Kimironko Market, Kigali Genocide Memorial, Kigali Centenary Park, and the Rwanda Art Museum.

Johannesburg, South Africa