5 monuments around the world dedicated to women

Here are five monuments around the world that are dedicated to women:

1) Joan of Arc - France

Joan of Arc is a young martyr held highly in French history. She has 36 monuments dedicated to her, of which 26 are in France and 10 in other countries. 16 of these are originals, and the other 20 are replicas. She is popular for leading the French army to victory against the English during the Hundred Years’ War.

ADVERTISEMENT

2) Statue of Moremi - Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

In Nigeria, the statue of Moremi located in Ile- Ife, Osun State is an iconic monument dedicated to a woman of the same name. Moremi was a woman who spent her life liberating her people from slave invaders.

The 42 feet Statue of Moremi was built and commissioned in 2016. It is the tallest statue in Nigeria and was erected in the same spot Moremi lived in centuries ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

3) Queen Sheba’s Tomb - Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Also located in Nigeria, the Queen Sheba tomb is another monument dedicated to a woman.

The people of Ijebu in Ogun state where this monument is located believe that the Biblical Queen of Sheba is actually Bilikisu Sungbo, a wealthy and childless widow from medieval times. They strongly believe that she was laid to rest in Oke-Ekiri where her monument lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

4) Victoria Memorial Statue - London

Pulse Nigeria

It is no surprise that there is a monument dedicated to Queen Victoria who is the second-longest ruling British Monarch. The Queen Victoria Memorial statue is located in London opposite Buckingham Palace.

5) National Women’s Monument - South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

This monument was built to immortalise about 27,000 martyr women who died in the British concentration camps during the Boer War. The purpose of this monument is to remind people of the women and children that suffered and died during the war.

Built in 1913 the monument also includes the grave of Emily Hobhouse, a British woman who campaigned for human rights during the war.