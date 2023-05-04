The sports category has moved to a new website.
5 monuments around the world dedicated to women

Oghenerume Progress

Since the beginning of time, women have created their mark in history by achieving great strides.

Joan of arc is known for leading the French army to victory against the English during the Hundred Years’ War
Here are five monuments around the world that are dedicated to women:

Joan of Arc is a young martyr held highly in French history. She has 36 monuments dedicated to her, of which 26 are in France and 10 in other countries. 16 of these are originals, and the other 20 are replicas. She is popular for leading the French army to victory against the English during the Hundred Years’ War.

Moremi was a woman who spent her life liberating her people from slave invaders.
Moremi was a woman who spent her life liberating her people from slave invaders. Pulse Nigeria

In Nigeria, the statue of Moremi located in Ile- Ife, Osun State is an iconic monument dedicated to a woman of the same name. Moremi was a woman who spent her life liberating her people from slave invaders.

The 42 feet Statue of Moremi was built and commissioned in 2016. It is the tallest statue in Nigeria and was erected in the same spot Moremi lived in centuries ago.

The people of Ijebu in Ogun state believe that the Biblical Queen of Sheba is actually Bilikisu Sungbo.
The people of Ijebu in Ogun state believe that the Biblical Queen of Sheba is actually Bilikisu Sungbo. Pulse Nigeria

Also located in Nigeria, the Queen Sheba tomb is another monument dedicated to a woman.

The people of Ijebu in Ogun state where this monument is located believe that the Biblical Queen of Sheba is actually Bilikisu Sungbo, a wealthy and childless widow from medieval times. They strongly believe that she was laid to rest in Oke-Ekiri where her monument lies.

Victoria statue (Queen Victoria is the second-longest ruling British Monarch)
Victoria statue (Queen Victoria is the second-longest ruling British Monarch) Pulse Nigeria

It is no surprise that there is a monument dedicated to Queen Victoria who is the second-longest ruling British Monarch. The Queen Victoria Memorial statue is located in London opposite Buckingham Palace.

National Women's Monument (It was built to immortalise about 27,000 martyr women who died in the British concentration camps during the Boer War)
National Women's Monument (It was built to immortalise about 27,000 martyr women who died in the British concentration camps during the Boer War) Pulse Nigeria

This monument was built to immortalise about 27,000 martyr women who died in the British concentration camps during the Boer War. The purpose of this monument is to remind people of the women and children that suffered and died during the war.

Built in 1913 the monument also includes the grave of Emily Hobhouse, a British woman who campaigned for human rights during the war.

There you have it, five monuments dedicated to women. How many have you visited?

