ADVERTISEMENT
5 Interesting festivals celebrated by the Igarra people of Edo state

Oghenerume Progress

The people of Igarra have a very rich culture and some interesting annual festivals.

The Igarra people of Edo state
The Igarra people of Edo state

So in the early 5th century, they migrated to what is now known as the Igarra kingdom. Here are five interesting festivals celebrated in Igarra land;

As the name implies, the Enu festival in Igarra land is dedicated to new yams. The festival usually holds in June and it is said that a man from the Ezuakuta family during Osisiakemete fixes the date for the Enu festival.

On the exact day, white and red “Omisi,” mashed boiled yam with or without red oil, are poured on farming tools as libations. This is followed by a feast in the village.

The Abba or Irepa festival in Igarra land is a coming-of-age festival. Celebrated every six years, this festival marks the graduation of men/boys from one age group into a higher level. There are lots of age groups, some of which include the Opozes, Opoga etc.

Each of these age groups, they all have its responsibilities in the community. Opoze is usually the highest age group and members of the Opoze group graduate into the council of elders during the Irepe festival.

The Irepa festival is done with what is called an Aba drum dance.

The people of Igarra also have a festival dedicated to the first grandchild in every home. This is known as the Azi festival. This festival is celebrated by grandparents who have their first grandchild.

During the Azi festival, family members and other people in the village will sing and dance around the village to show appreciation to God for the new grandchild.

The Ubete festival is celebrated by the Igarras to mark their Independence. During this annual festival, every member of Igarra land is not allowed to work on the farm with or with metal tools of any sort.

In addition, it is a really bad omen when anyone dies on the day the Ubete festival is being celebrated. The Igarras see this as a bad omen for the family.

It is believed that whoever dies during the Ubete festival is never accepted by the Aneku Oiza but goes to Orokoto which is the biblical hell.

The Ori festival in the Igarra kingdom is dedicated to women. It is a day dedicated to girls who are ready to get married. On this day, the Agada drum is beaten for them and this is the same drum beaten for women when they die.

