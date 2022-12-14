5 crazy food competitions around the world

1. World Garlic eating contest

The George Inn in Chideock hosted the first-ever World Garlic Eating Competition on September 14. Participants had five minutes to consume as much pre-peeled garlic as they could.

Only one clove of raw garlic could be eaten at a time, although drinking was permitted to keep it down. Imagine eating raw garlic just for a competition; that is quite absurd.

2. Nettles eating competition

Participants must consume as many raw stinging nettles as they can in an hour. They are permitted to consume beer or water, but they are not permitted to puke. Philip Thorne, the winner in 2018, broke the previous record with 104 feet of nettles.

3. Insect eating contest

On June 25, a deep-fried bug-eating contest featuring bamboo worms, dragonflies, and silkworms took place in the picturesque town of Lijiang in the Yunnan region of southwest China. A 24-carat gold bar and media attention were awarded to the winner. The contestants have to keep down hundreds of deep-fried worms just to win.

4. World pie-eating championship

The annual World Pie Eating Championship is often held in Wigan, Greater Manchester, England, at Harry's Bar on Wallgate. Since 1992, the competition has been held. The winner is the person who can consume a standard pie in the shortest amount of time.

The beef and potato-filled pies are 12 cm in diameter and 3.5 cm deep, and Martin Appleton Clare currently holds the world record with a time of 23.53 seconds. The winner is given a trophy and a free lunch.

5. Slugburgers

The classic Southern dish known as a "slug burger" is a patty made of beef and pork that is deep-fried in oil. It is frequently served on a bun with mustard, pickles, onion, and occasionally French fries or onion rings.

The annual Slugburger Festival is a celebration of this regional delicacy that draws visitors from miles around as well as Corinth residents. The festival is organized by Main Street Corinth and is hosted in the city of Corinth for three weekend evenings in July.