Natural hair is hair that hasn't been treated with chemicals like relaxers or texturizers. Maintaining natural hair can be costly and time-demanding due to the effort and devotion required to do it well.
5 celebrities with amazing natural hair game
Having healthy natural hair is a big flex.
Here are 5 stunning female celebrities who have perfected their natural hair game.
1. Beverly Naya
Nigerian actress, Beverly Naya, is one of the many female celebrities with amazing hair. Beverly stated in an interview with BellaNaija that going natural wasn't her first decision. But after understanding how damaged her hair was, she simply opted to take it all off and wear wigs full time.
Time has now proven that to be the right choice. Her hair is not just thick but also long and tempting. Now she flaunts it and we absolutely love to see it always.
2. Omoni Oboli
Omoni Oboli has been seen on red carpets with various natural hairstyles over the years. In one of her vlogs, Omoni Oboli gave some advice on how she keeps her kinky 4C hair in shape. One of which is hot oil deep conditioning.
3. Jemima Osunde
Without Jemima's name, this list would be incomplete. Jemima doesn't joke with her hair. She has given us many ways to style our natural hair over the years. Her page is a good place to start if you're looking for natural hair ideas.
4. Nse Ikpe- Etim
Nse Ikpe-Etim has won numerous awards for her brilliant acting and we suspect she could win some more for gorgeous natural hair game, if such awards actually exist.
Nse Ikpe Etim is one of the few Nollywood stars who keeps her hair game strong and rocks it effortlessly.
5. Rebecca Nengi Hampson
Nengi is a beauty queen who rocks her natural hair flawlessly. Nengi deserves a ten out of ten when it comes to natural hair.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng