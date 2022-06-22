RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 celebrities with amazing natural hair game

Gloria Idowu

Having healthy natural hair is a big flex.

Natural hair is hair that hasn't been treated with chemicals like relaxers or texturizers. Maintaining natural hair can be costly and time-demanding due to the effort and devotion required to do it well.

Here are 5 stunning female celebrities who have perfected their natural hair game.

1. Beverly Naya

Nigerian actress, Beverly Naya, is one of the many female celebrities with amazing hair. Beverly stated in an interview with BellaNaija that going natural wasn't her first decision. But after understanding how damaged her hair was, she simply opted to take it all off and wear wigs full time.

Time has now proven that to be the right choice. Her hair is not just thick but also long and tempting. Now she flaunts it and we absolutely love to see it always.

Beverly Naya
Beverly Naya Pulse Nigeria

2. Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli has been seen on red carpets with various natural hairstyles over the years. In one of her vlogs, Omoni Oboli gave some advice on how she keeps her kinky 4C hair in shape. One of which is hot oil deep conditioning.

Omoni Oboli
Omoni Oboli Pulse Nigeria

3. Jemima Osunde

Without Jemima's name, this list would be incomplete. Jemima doesn't joke with her hair. She has given us many ways to style our natural hair over the years. Her page is a good place to start if you're looking for natural hair ideas.

Jemima Osunde
Jemima Osunde Pulse Nigeria

4. Nse Ikpe- Etim

Nse Ikpe-Etim has won numerous awards for her brilliant acting and we suspect she could win some more for gorgeous natural hair game, if such awards actually exist.

Nse Ikpe Etim is one of the few Nollywood stars who keeps her hair game strong and rocks it effortlessly.

Nse Ikpe- Etim
Nse Ikpe- Etim Pulse Nigeria

5. Rebecca Nengi Hampson

Nengi is a beauty queen who rocks her natural hair flawlessly. Nengi deserves a ten out of ten when it comes to natural hair.

Rebecca Nengi Hampson
Rebecca Nengi Hampson Pulse Nigeria

Gloria Idowu

