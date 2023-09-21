3 African women who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

These African women have made outstanding contributions to peace, environmental conservation, and women's rights, and their Nobel Peace laureates are well-deserved as they reflect their dedication and impact on their respective countries and the world. They are:

Wangari Maathai (Kenya, 2004)

Wangari Maathai was an environmentalist and political activist who founded the Green Belt Movement, an environmental organisation that focused on tree planting, conservation, and women's rights.

She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts in promoting environmental sustainability and women's rights.

Leymah Gbowee (Liberia, 2011)

Leymah Gbowee is a Liberian peace activist who played a major role in ending the Second Liberian Civil War. She, along with other women, organised peace protests and peace negotiations. Gbowee worked with girls and women who were raped during the war, including in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She heads the Ghana-based Women's Peace and Security Network and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her courageous efforts to bring about peace in Liberia.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia, 2011)

