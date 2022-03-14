RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

12 things you probably don’t know about Abeokuta

Abeokuta is located in the south-western area of Nigeria.

It is the capital city of Ogun state, and it’s situated on the east bank of the Ogun River, around a few rocky outcrops in a wooden savanna. Abeokuta has a population of 449,088 as at 2006.

Here are some facts you probably don’t know about Abeokuta:

  1. Abeokuta, which means "Refuge Among Rocks", was founded by one of the leaders of the Egba refugees, Shodeke, in the year 1830.

2.Abeokuta is currently a trade center for agricultural products like rice, yams, palm oil, vegetables, maize, cassava, etc. and an export location for palm products, cocoa, fruits, and kolanut.

3.Iwe-Iroyin, the first newspaper in Nigeria, was established in Abeokuta in the year 1859 by the Rev. Henry Townsend.

4.Abeokuta was once surrounded by 18 miles of wall, and the remnants of the wall still exist today. One of the notable buildings in Abeokuta is the Centenary Hall, which was built in 1930.

5.There are several caves and shrines in Abeokuta. A good example is the popular Olumo Rock.

6.The headquarters of the Federal Ogun-Oshun River Basin Authority are located in Abeokuta. The Federal Ogun-Oshun River Basin Authority is responsible for taking care of land and water resources for rural development in Lagos, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo.

7.Abeokuta is known to be the location of the First Baptist Church in West Africa and the first hospital in Nigeria, which is Sacred Heart Hospital. The first bridge in Nigeria was also constructed in Abeokuta in the year 1903.

8.Ernest Shonekan and Olusegun Obansanjo are the only South-Westerners ever to rule Nigeria, and they are both from Abeokuta.

9.Abeokuta has road connections to Ilaro, Shagamu, Iseyin, and Benin.

10.Aro granite quarries, which are known for providing building materials for southern Nigeria, are located near Abeokuta.

11.Abeokuta depends on the Oyan River Dam for its water supply, and the dam is not always dependable.

12.Abeokuta is connected to Lagos by a railway with a length of 77 kilometres, which was completed in 1899.

