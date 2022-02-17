10 signs you've entered an overpriced Lagos restaurant by Lord of Saarl

Twitter user, Lord of Saarl lists 10 ways to know you have entered an overpriced restaurant.

1. The waiters

If the waiters dress better than you or you're wearing the same waistcoat as the waiter, just run.

2. The menu

Overpriced restaurants have menus that look like books. If the menu is laminated and it's without pricing, you have entered into the den of Lions.

3. The music

If the restaurant is playing Frank Sinatra, jazz or even violin you made a mistake.

If it’s some type of African hits, still be careful. Sade Adu or Fela in the background means you will wash the plate at the end of the day.

4. Temperature

The colder, the more expensive. If the room is cold feels like it's snowing, especially when you can’t tell where the cold is coming from, they are about to use you to pay the restaurant tax. The temperature is a trick to cool you down.

5. Lighting and the decor

If you see a golden chandelier hanging over you and you feel like you have entered a museum, then you are in an overpriced restaurant.

Worse if you see things like a fountain inside the restaurant and they have like five different compartments.

You can always tell by the toilet too, the toilet look better than your living room with the airconditioner on full blast.

6. Type of customers

Look at what the men are wearing to gauge, not the ladies but the men.

Men's shoes are typically more expensive than women’s.

If you see Indians or Chinese people, be calm, but if they are Lebanese or American white people, you are finished.

7. The car park

If you see Ferraris or G-Wagons and the place is littered with security men dressed like the paramilitary. If they check your booth or scan your iris before you enter. If the car park is a building, just reverse and go to Mama Cass. The parking fee is only the beginning of your woes.

8. Mode of Payment

When the payment option is too much, I’m not talking about the cash or Atm option, but the waiter says they accept bitcoin, then that's an overpriced restaurant.

Plus, they will certainly add VAT.

9. Location

When Google map is excited to suggest the location, the restaurant is overpriced. Places like Lekki, Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Ikeja are the hallmark places for overpriced restaurants.

Ajah and Sangotedo are not on Lagos Island so you are safe.

10. Miscellaneous