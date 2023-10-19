ADVERTISEMENT
Who wore it better? Hilda Baci and Kim Kardashian style camo pants

Temi Iwalaiye

Hilda Baci and Kim Kardashian both wore camo pants in their own special way.

These military-style pants might get you in trouble in Nigeria, but elsewhere, they're a stylish addition to your wardrobe.

This week, we have Guinness world record breaker and chef Hilda Baci and businesswoman Kim Kardashian wearing similar camo pants but styling them in different ways. Of course, we have to ask, who wore it better?

Hilda’s pants were so flared that they covered her shoes, presumably heels. I love how she didn’t go for a tank top but instead opted for a crop shirt. It gives the outfit a way more corporate look.

While attending her son’s basketball game, Kim wore a black tank top and camo pants. She paired it with strappy heels and a medium-sized purse. I liked her updo in a bun and her dark sunglasses. It’s an excellent way to dress down while dressing up.

Who wore it best? I have to give it to Hilda Baci; the outfit looks more refined on her.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
